Ghana Joins World To Celebrate International Customs Day 2023

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, last week, joined the rest of the world to mark the International Customs Day 2023 with a dedication to nurturing the next generation and promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs.

The ceremony was also used to take stock of the Authority’s strides over the past year, and strategize for the future.

Speaking on behalf of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, his deputy, Dr. John Kumah revealed that Customs revenue grew by a nominal growth rate of 38.4 per cent with a collection of 22.2 Billion as against the target of 20.2 Billon.

The Deputy Finance Minister urged Customs to be more resolute and work harder towards helping the GRA meet its revenue target of 105 Billion Cedis.

“The current GDP is estimated to be about eight hundred billion for 2023. This suppose that we should be targeting 160 Billion as our revenue collection annually for Ghana. But, the 2023 revenue target for the Authority however is 105 Billion which is about 54 Billion lower than what we are supposed to be targeting. I wish to urge you all to work even harder in this year,” he said.

The Commissioner of Customs Seidu Iddrissu Iddisah said in 2023 the World Customs Organisation is keen on human capital development and skills transfer and development of the younger generation.

“Giving the impending need to leverage on technology and creativity which the young ones are versatile with, I recommend that we support them with the requisite skills and training which will guide them to work professionally and impact on others.”

Chairman at the event, Former Commissioner Wallace Akondor urged current Customs officers to harness the capacities of predecessors towards revenue mobilization and trade facilitation objectives.

He also urged the Customs Administration to take advantage of its unique position to help government stabilize the cedi.

“Here we are this country badly needs every single foreign exchange generated. Why wouldn’t you use your capacity in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and the banks to fight the canker of capital flight so that the much needed foreign exchange that we will need in this country remains in this country.”

Stakeholders of Customs present expressed continued support for the transformational agenda of Customs which includes strengthened collaboration and knowledge sharing.

At the ceremony, outstanding customs officers who have performed exceptionally across the various customs centres in the country were celebrated with awards.