Ghana Journalists Association Deploys Volunteers to Monitor and Collate Results for December 7 Elections

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has mobilized election volunteers across all 276 constituencies and at the Ghana International Press Centre to collect and compile the results of the December 7 elections.

According to a press release dated December 6 and signed by the General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, the GJA has set up a platform to project provisional and certified election results on giant monitors at the Press Centre, which will be accessible to the media, political actors, and the general public.

As part of the initiative, the GJA election volunteers will not only monitor and report on the election results but will also observe the conduct of the elections. They will report any violations involving media practitioners to the leadership of the Association for prompt action.

To further enhance the election monitoring process, the GJA has established a seven-member Election Monitoring Team to compile a comprehensive report on the election results. The Gifty Afenyi Dadzie Conference Hall at the Press Centre has also been designated as a prime location for press conferences on election-related matters by political actors.

With the Press Centre’s central location, it is expected to serve as a convenient meeting point for political actors and the media to interact on election-related issues at no cost.

The GJA has already engaged with political parties and media managers, who have endorsed the initiative. As of December 5, the GJA had received 9,009 media accreditation tags from the Electoral Commission, which will be distributed to media practitioners, including 100 foreign journalists, covering the elections.

In addition to providing logistical support for the media, the GJA is encouraging journalists to promote peace and professionalism in their work. The Association advised media practitioners to focus on the nation’s interest, avoid bias, and remain resolute in their duties. They also urged media owners and managers to provide their staff with adequate resources, including food and transportation, to ensure that they remain independent and vigilant.

The GJA commended the media for their dedication during the Special Voting Days earlier this week, particularly their vigilance in Ayawaso West Wuogon, where they exposed disturbing incidents that occurred during voting.

The GJA also called on political actors and the public to support the media in carrying out their duties and to avoid attacks on journalists. The Association further urged the Ghana Police Service to ensure the protection of media practitioners during the election process.

For journalists who may face danger in the line of duty, the GJA has set up hotlines: 025 662 2583 / 050 357 7215, to offer support.

The GJA welcomed foreign journalists who have arrived in Ghana for the elections and those observing from afar, inviting them to visit the Press Centre for information and coordination.