Ghana Journalists Association Urges Media to Embrace Resilience and Professionalism in 2025

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has sent its warm greetings to media practitioners across the country, urging them to step into the new year with renewed expectations and commitment.

In a statement issued on January 1, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour acknowledged the challenges faced by the media fraternity in 2024 but praised the resilience and collective efforts of journalists and media houses in overcoming these obstacles.

“2024 was a year of immense challenges for the media, yet, through resilience and our unwavering dedication to serving the people and the nation, we triumphed,” Dwumfour stated. He further commended the professionalism exhibited by media practitioners who continued to uphold high standards amid adversity.

Looking ahead to 2025, the GJA has called on media professionals to maintain their commitment to professional integrity, despite anticipated challenges. “We must not be swayed by political, financial, religious, or tribal influences,” the statement emphasized. “Our duty is to uphold the Constitution and serve the people of Ghana with unwavering resolve.”

The association also highlighted the importance of the media’s role in fostering peace during a period of political transition. With the nation navigating changes in leadership and awaiting the resolution of election-related disputes, the GJA stressed that the media should act as a stabilizing force. “We must not give platforms to agents provocateurs who seek to disrupt the peace. Instead, we must work to defuse tension and promote unity,” Dwumfour said.

As Ghana enters 2025, the GJA’s message underscores the crucial role of media practitioners in shaping the country’s democratic growth, economic prosperity, and national development. The association’s call for professionalism and peacebuilding during these times of uncertainty is a reminder of the media’s responsibility to the nation and its people.