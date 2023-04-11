Ghana Judo Tops West African Tournament

Young Judokas representing Ghana won 11 Gold and two Silver at the weekend at Lome in a Tournament involving Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and hosts Togo.

The young warriors from Ghana were a delight to watch as they swept the Gold medals and winner’s prizes.

In a report sent by Ezekiel Dodoo, Ghana Judo Coach, he said in all Ghana did well and ended marvelously with two bronze and 11gold medals

The Gold medalist were Waheed Dodoo, Dallas Awenyese, Lambert Fiazuku, Frank Terkpor, Daniel Quansah, Abdul Rahman Dodoo, Kelvin Deladem Amenuku, Elizabeth Oduro, Evelyn Dzato, Blessing Hammond and Divina Dodoo

The Bronze medals went to Eugene Boateng and Isaac Williams

He revealed that the next competition will be the African Championship in La Cote D’Ivoire in June which is also an Olympic qualifier.

He congratulated the Judokas and advised them not to complacent, but train hard as the tough tournaments are ahead.

Ghana was represented in Judo at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.