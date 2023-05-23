Ghana Karate-Do Federation President impressed with talent at 24th National Championship

Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, President of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation, says he was impressed with the talent on display at the 24th National Open Championship.

The two-day championship held at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium saw Karatekas compete at junior and senior levels.

More than 60 karatekas competed for various honours, with the likes of Felix Annan, Nasiru Alhassan, Patrick Amakye, and Dickson Acula winning gold in various weight levels at the championships.

In the female category, Elsie Yereit and Humu Yussif placed first in their respective categories.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Johnson said the championships paved the way for the Karatekas to showcase their skills while selecting the best for the national team.

“There was a need for this championship, and all you Karatekas have witnessed it. There is potential among you, but until today, it could have been hidden.

“Moving forward, my administration looks to organise more championships so that we can annex more talent in Karate-Do at the club, regional, and national levels,” he said.

Mr. Johnson added that organising regular competition for Karatekas would help prepare for the international championships so that Ghana could start winning medals, something that has been limited over the years.

Nasiru Alhassan, who was adjudged the best Kumiti performer, expressed gratitude to the organisers and officials as well as fans. He hoped to give his best every time in his quest to raise the flag of Ghana at future international competitions.