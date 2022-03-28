Ghana Ladies In Final Of Commonwealth Beach Volleyball Games Africa Qualifier

Ghana ladies qualified to final winning Kenya 2:1 and will face Mauritius for a place at the Africa Qualification towards the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham, UK.

They beat Gambia, Nigeria and South Africa 2 straight, before trashing Kenya at the semi final.

The Africa Qualification is taking place at the Laboma Beach in Accra, Ghana.

The Ghana men qualified to semifinals, but lost to The Gambia.

They defeated Rwanda, Nigeria and Zambia in tough encounters before reaching the semi finals.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee / Commonwealth Games Ghana, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has sent congratulations messages to the Ghana players and officials as well as other African representatives.

He said Ghana is indeed proud of the team and called on the male to put in more effort and energy to reach the top. He appealed to companies to support games like beach volleyball which can earn Ghana medals and change fortunes of the athletes.

Countries taking part in the Commonwealth Games Africa Qualification include Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Nigeria and Ghana.

By Sammy Heywood Okine