Ghana Launches 2023 Family Planning Week Celebrations in Accra

Each year, UNFPA supports Government and partners to commemorate World Contraception Day as part of efforts to raise awareness about the importance of Family Planning.

This year, the Family Planning Week and High-Level Advocacy Dialogue on Domestic Financing for Family Planning, has on Thursday, 26th September 2023 been launched at the Lapalm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, in commemoration of the 2023 World Contraception Day. Dubbed, “Family Planning, My Choice, My Freedom”, emphasizes the critical role of Family Planning in empowering individuals.

In launching the Week-long celebration, the Director of the Family Health Division of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kofi Issah, posited the country has made progress in the total fertility rate and improving the lives of women and families such that within a quarter of a century, total births per woman reduced from 6.4 in 1988 to 4.2 in 2014 as reported in the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS).

He disclosed that, the 2021 Population and Housing Census also provided further information that household size had reduced from 4.4 in 2010 to 3.6 in 2021, this to show that a lot of progress had been made in the area of family planning and other population strategies.

According to him, there still remains a large unmet need for contraception in the county, despite the almost universal knowledge in family planning (over 90%), however, the practice of contraception remains low at 28% in married women for modern methods, whilst 23% of sexually active have an unmet need for family planning (GDHS 2022).

He however said, “It is important to increase advocacy by all stakeholders in promoting family planning. A number of socio-economic and cultural factors are mainly responsible for the low utilization of available maternal health services, and family planning services are no exception to the fear of side effects, rumours, myths and misconceptions are the most frequently cited reasons for the non-use of modern family planning methods.”

He mentioned that the poor attitudes of health workers and provider bias also contributes to the problem. Meanwhile, he said efforts are being made control it.

Dr. Issah, again noted that, since 2008, the global reproductive health, especially family planning and contraception day have been celebrated across the world, on 26th September every year. Saying, “And Ghana was among the pioneers and extended it into a week-long celebration dubbed, “Family Planning Week” in September 2011, and has since then become an annual event.”

In his remarks at the launch, the UNFPA Country Representative, Dr. Wilfred Ochan, said to achieve the aforementioned goals, there is the need to galvanize the support of relevant partners and deploy innovative and resilient strategies to finance family planning supplies and services.

According Dr. Ocean, having a choice and the freedom to exercise one’s rights to choose when, how and the spacing of childbirth is vital for the realization of a world where every pregnancy is wanted and every childbirth is safe. This, he described as key to empower individuals to make decisions and informed choices in life.

He further emphasized that, the new energy from the planning strategy titled expanding choices and sharing rights in a diverse and changing world presents options to meeting unmet need for family planning in diverse situations and settings.

Dr. Wilfred Ochan, commended the president of the republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government, for including family planning as part of the National Insurance Service packet which undoubtedly will expand access and availing the different options for clients.

He encouraged all stakeholders to get on board to deliver the key messages in a client-friendly manner and for communities to forge stronger partnerships with service providers, development partners and others to address the factors contributing to the large unmet need for contraception.

Mr. George Bruno Akanlu, Country Director of Marie Stopes International Ghana (MSIG), stated that the availability and accessibility to voluntary family planning is critical to avoiding unintended pregnancies, and thus can help individuals decide if, when, and how many children they want to have.

He said the high unmet need for family planning is associated with unintended pregnancies and higher maternal death rates, and all the related complications, which take a tremendous toll on women’s lives, their physical and mental well-being, and productivity.

“Modern contraceptive use has increased in our country from 22% in 2014 to 28% in 2022 per the 2022 DHS, yet challenges remain in ensuring women are empowered to freely and voluntarily choose the number and timing of their pregnancies. True freedom in family planning means overcoming these barriers and inequalities, addressing the social, economic, and cultural factors that often limit women’s choices. We need to tackle these challenges head-on to give true meaning to our theme for this celebration”, he pointed.

The week-long celebration would include activities like media and stakeholder engagement, television and radio discussions, provision of free services at selected locations, Health talks to organized groups, Floats and other community mobilization and awareness creation activities.