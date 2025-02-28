Ghana Launches $220 Million Tree Crop Diversification Project to Boost Agriculture and Economy

Ghana is set to embark on a transformative $220 million tree crop diversification project this year, aimed at revitalizing the country’s agricultural sector and reducing its reliance on traditional cash crops.

The initiative, funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, will focus on enhancing the production, processing, and trade of four high-value crops: cocoa, cashew, coconut, and rubber.

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), in collaboration with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), will spearhead the project. Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, acting CEO of TCDA, confirmed the development during a recent visit to the authority’s headquarters in Kumasi. He revealed that the funding will be split, with $100 million allocated to TCDA and $120 million to COCOBOD.

“This funding is a game-changer for Ghana’s tree crop sector,” Dr. Okrah said. “With $100 million directly supporting TCDA, we are well-positioned to strengthen the entire value chain—from production to processing and export. This project will not only boost farmer incomes but also position Ghana as a leading player in global tree crop markets.”

The six-year initiative aims to address key challenges in the agricultural sector, including low productivity, limited value addition, and inadequate market access. By focusing on cashew, coconut, and rubber—three crops under TCDA’s mandate—alongside cocoa, the project seeks to diversify Ghana’s agricultural exports and reduce its dependence on single commodities.

Dr. Okrah emphasized that the project aligns with TCDA’s broader vision of regulating and developing the tree crop industry to drive economic growth. “Our goal is to create a well-structured and sustainable value chain that benefits farmers, processors, and exporters,” he explained. “This will create jobs, improve livelihoods, and boost foreign exchange earnings for the country.”

The project’s rollout comes at a critical time for Ghana’s economy, which has faced challenges from fluctuating global commodity prices and the need for economic diversification. By investing in high-value tree crops, the government aims to unlock new revenue streams and strengthen the agricultural sector’s resilience.

During his visit to Kumasi, Dr. Okrah engaged with TCDA staff to discuss operational challenges, including logistics, revenue collection, and capacity building. He assured them of ongoing efforts to improve working conditions and enhance the authority’s efficiency. Accompanied by his deputy, Rich Kofi Kofituo, who oversees operations, Dr. Okrah’s tour marked his first regional engagement since his appointment.

The project builds on initial efforts launched last year to drive value addition and increase Ghana’s agricultural competitiveness. It also reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging the tree crop industry as a pillar of economic transformation.

Farmers and industry stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism about its potential to transform the sector. “This is exactly what we need to take our farming to the next level,” said Kwame Asare, a cashew farmer in the Bono Region. “With better support and access to markets, we can increase our yields and earn more from our hard work.”

As the project moves into its implementation phase, all eyes will be on TCDA and COCOBOD to deliver on their promises. If successful, the initiative could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to diversify their economies and harness the potential of their agricultural sectors.

For Ghana, the $220 million investment represents more than just a financial boost—it’s a step toward a more sustainable and prosperous future, rooted in the fertile soils of its tree crop industry.

—

*As Ghana plants the seeds of this ambitious project, the hope is that it will yield not just crops, but opportunities, growth, and a brighter future for generations to come.*