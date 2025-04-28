Ghana Launches ‘Adwumawura’ Programme to Empower 10,000 Youth Entrepreneurs Annually

President John Dramani Mahama will today launch the government’s flagship ‘Adwumawura’ Programme, an ambitious initiative designed to support young entrepreneurs across Ghana. ‘

The event, taking place at Kumasi’s Prempeh Assembly Hall, marks the rollout of a key promise from the National Democratic Congress’ 2024 manifesto.

Spearheaded by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the scheme aims to equip 10,000 Ghanaians aged 18 to 35 each year with the tools to start and grow sustainable businesses. Youth Development Minister George Opare Addo described the programme as a critical step in tackling unemployment and fostering economic resilience.

Participants will receive comprehensive support, including skills training, mentorship, startup capital, and essential equipment. The government will also introduce tax incentives, exempting new and small businesses from corporate and personal income taxes for their first two years of operation.

The initiative will collaborate with the National Apprenticeship Programme, which provides free technical and vocational training to help young entrepreneurs build viable ventures. Officials hope the combined efforts will stimulate job creation and reduce reliance on formal employment.

Today’s launch event is open to the public, with officials encouraging young Ghanaians in Kumasi and surrounding areas to attend. The programme represents one of West Africa’s most structured youth entrepreneurship interventions, with its success likely to influence similar policies across the region.

Ghana’s push to nurture homegrown enterprises comes amid broader efforts to diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors. While the programme’s long-term impact remains to be seen, its scale and integrated approach signal a significant investment in the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.