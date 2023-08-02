Ghana Launches AfCFTA Trade Expedition To Tanzania

As part of Ghana’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with the United Republic of Tanzania under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, Ghana’s National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO) is planning to undertake a trade expedition to the United Republic of Tanzania in September 2023.

The expedition, dubbed “Ghana Expo 2023 – Tanzania”, will explore opportunities for Ghanaian and Tanzanian enterprises and businesses to trade together under the AfCFTA.

Ghana has always had strong ties with Tanzania, dating from the time the nations when our founding presidents, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere collaborated in the struggle for Africa’s political and economic independence. Whiles the two leaders led the struggle for political independence, Ghana believes that the AfCFTA holds the key to the economic liberation and emancipation of Africa. It is this mission that took the National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO) to the historic city of Dar es Salaam for an official launch of the upcoming Trade Expedition between the two countries.

The trade expedition will be the second in a series, following from a recent expedition held in Nairobi, Kenya. The objective of the expedition is to introduce Ghanaian enterprises and their products into the East African market, including Tanzania.

With a focus on fostering business partnerships, exploring trade prospects, and promoting investment opportunities between the Ghana and Tanzania, the upcoming Trade Expedition promises to be an enriching experience for Ghanaian and Tanzanian enterprises alike.

Ghana Expo 2023 – Tanzania to be held in September 2023 will seek to provide a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from Ghana and Tanzania and other parts of Eastern Africa to work together to explore opportunities for industrial transformation and the boosting of trade amongst the two countries.

The comprehensive programme over the five days of the expo will feature the exhibition of Ghanaian and Tanzanian goods, seminars and panel discussions by prominent personalities from both Ghana and Tanzania on economic development and strengthening relations between the two countries. Ghana Expo 2023 in Tanzania will also explore matchmaking sessions and opportunities for developing value chain and supply chain linkages with Tanzanian counterparts.

Ghana is operating with the strong conviction that it cannot trade with itself alone, thus it needs reliable partners like Tanzania and therefore aims to replace competition with collaboration between the two countries.

In that regard, Ghana through the National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO) has extended invitations to the relevant Tanzanian authorities, to come to Ghana and explore the opportunities it also has for Tanzania.

Ghana is looks forward to the time when Ghanaians going to Tanzania to do business and Tanzanians coming to Ghana to do business will become an integral part of its economic activities. Ghana is fully aware that there is a lot of work to be done to make such a vision a reality, but is hopeful that the upcoming Trade Expedition will open the channels for such collaboration to begin.

The National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO) for about four (4) days, met with relevant trade facilitation institutions in Tanzania and were assured of their cooperation and support.

The Ghana Expo series is a Government of Ghana, Ministry of Trade initiative, supported by various partners including the Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, the World Bank’s Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP), the GIZ Trade Hub, the United Nations Development Programme and other private and public sector partners. The NCO wishes to express its sincerest gratitude to all our partners for their support.

