Ghana Launches Africa’s First Nuclear Energy Simulator to Boost Research and Workforce Development

Ghana has made a significant leap in advancing its energy sector with the unveiling of Africa’s first NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Simulator at the University of Nuclear and Allied Sciences.

This state-of-the-art simulator aims to support the country’s growing nuclear research, training, and workforce development needs. It is part of Ghana’s broader strategy to strengthen its energy infrastructure and harness nuclear energy as a key part of its future power generation.

The simulator, which is funded by the United States through the Department of State’s Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program, is expected to serve as a training and research hub for nuclear scientists and technicians. It will provide hands-on experience and capacity building for future nuclear engineers, positioning Ghana as a leader in Africa’s nuclear energy landscape.

Speaking at the launch event, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Virginia E. Palmer, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that it aligns with global nuclear safety and non-proliferation standards. She praised Ghana for its leadership in civil nuclear development and reaffirmed the U.S.’s ongoing support for Ghana’s energy independence and economic growth.

“We are particularly pleased to partner with Ghana, a regional leader in civil nuclear development. U.S. small modular reactors (SMRs) and other advanced reactor technologies build on over 65 years of U.S. innovation and expertise in nuclear energy,” Mrs. Palmer said.

The NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Simulator will be located in Accra and is expected to provide world-class training for individuals across the continent. Prof. Samuel Boakye-Dampare, Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, referred to the simulator as a key milestone in the country’s nuclear journey, explaining that it would help build the workforce needed to operate nuclear reactors effectively.

“The knowledge and skills developed here will be applied to real-world nuclear reactor operations, ensuring Ghana’s ability to advance in this critical field,” Prof. Boakye-Dampare stated. Additionally, he stressed the importance of the Nuclear Welding Certification Programme, developed with the International Science and Technology Centre (ISTC), which will contribute to a robust supply chain for nuclear reactors in the country.

The collaboration with Texas A&M University to develop curricula related to small modular reactors (SMRs) is another crucial element of the program. These initiatives are designed to not only meet Ghana’s energy needs but also position the country as a regional hub for nuclear research and development.

The Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences (SNAS), which was established in 2006 in partnership with the University of Ghana and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has been instrumental in building the human resource capacity required to support Ghana’s nuclear ambitions. The new training center will further enhance education in nuclear physics and engineering, inspiring students across Africa to pursue careers in the sector.

With the introduction of this simulator, Ghana is poised to become a beacon of nuclear energy expertise in Africa, contributing to the continent’s energy security and economic growth while fostering innovation and research in the nuclear field.