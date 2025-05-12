Ghana Launches Ambitious “Black Star Experience” to Elevate Cultural Economy

President John Mahama has unveiled a transformative national initiative positioning Ghana as Africa’s premier cultural destination through The Black Star Experience, a year-round celebration of the nation’s artistic heritage and creative industries.

The bold program, launched beneath the iconic Independence Arch in Accra, seeks to harness Ghana’s cultural capital for economic growth while reinforcing its Pan-African leadership.

“This is more than tourism it’s about reclaiming our narrative and monetizing our creativity,” President Mahama declared before an audience of artists, dignitaries, and cultural stakeholders. The initiative will activate all 16 regions through monthly thematic programming from February’s Black History immersions at Cape Coast Castle to April’s Highlife music festivals and August’s Afro-fashion showcases creating what Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie calls “a 365-day cultural ecosystem.”

At its core, the strategy represents Ghana’s most concerted effort yet to leverage soft power. By packaging heritage sites like Bonwire’s kente workshops alongside contemporary attractions like Kumawood film sets, the government aims to attract diaspora pilgrims and cultural tourists while stimulating creative entrepreneurship. Early partnerships with global institutions and A-list African artists signal ambitions to rival major international festivals like Nigeria’s Calabar Carnival.

Industry analysts note the timing capitalizes on post-pandemic demand for experiential travel, with Ghana’s “Year of Return” legacy providing strong foundations. However, success will hinge on execution particularly infrastructure upgrades at regional cultural sites and sustained private sector collaboration. With the creative arts sector contributing 3% to Ghana’s GDP pre-launch, officials project double-digit growth as the initiative matures.

As musician-turned-program director Rex Omar emphasized: “We’re not just celebrating culture we’re professionalizing it.” The coming months will test whether this visionary framework can deliver both cultural preservation and economic transformation on the promised scale.