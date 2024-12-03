Ghana Launches Channel MOE: A Groundbreaking Satellite and Digital Smart TV Station to Revolutionize Education

The Ministry of Education in Ghana has launched a pioneering satellite and digital Smart TV station, Channel MOE, which aims to transform education delivery both in Ghana and across Africa.

The initiative, led by the Ministry through the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), is designed to provide comprehensive curriculum-based content, expanding access to quality education for students nationwide.

At the official launch event, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, described the initiative as a historic milestone for the country’s educational system. “Our education system is emerging to become one of the best in the world. It is time to provide the platform for our children to learn and democratize education such that the best chemistry teacher in Ghana can teach, and all chemistry students can benefit,” he said.

Dr. Adutwum praised CENDLOS for its pivotal role in bringing the vision to life, noting the platform’s potential to position Ghana as a leader in education innovation. “We, in Ghana, are going to do something that has never happened before. I am grateful to CENDLOS for a great job done,” he added.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, CEO of CENDLOS, outlined the unique features of Channel MOE, stressing its commitment to equity and inclusivity in education. “With our vision to make technology an essential tool in education service delivery, CENDLOS is ensuring a blend of Ghana’s educational system with cutting-edge ICT solutions to drive inclusivity, equity, and quality distance education at all levels,” he said.

Nana Adwabour also highlighted the previous milestones achieved by CENDLOS, including the iBox system and the Learning Passport, which have already provided underserved students with access to quality educational resources. “Channel MOE is here to inform today and to transform the future of our students,” he concluded.

Channel MOE, which is operational in 27 African countries, marks a significant leap forward in Ghana’s education transformation agenda and aligns with global trends toward digital learning, bringing comprehensive, curriculum-based content to students across the continent.