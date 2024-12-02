Ghana Launches Citizen-Led iCollate App to Enhance Election Transparency

Ghana has introduced a new citizen-driven digital platform aimed at bolstering transparency in the electoral process.

The iCollate app allows voters to actively participate in the collation of polling station results, providing a tool for real-time updates and evidence submission.

Developed by Ghanaian ICT firm Wigal Vision Ltd, iCollate empowers citizens to upload election results, submit photos and videos, and access nationwide updates directly from polling stations. The app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store, with additional access through the website iCollate.app and a shortcode (8002024#) for feature phone users.

“This app represents a collective effort by Ghanaians to safeguard our democracy and ensure transparency. iCollate lets citizens take an active role in ensuring elections are free, fair, and accountable,” said the project lead for iCollate.

While the platform is not an official results declaration tool and does not aim to override the Electoral Commission’s authority, it serves as a citizen-led effort to improve the accuracy and integrity of election result collation. iCollate provides a vital opportunity for the public to verify results at the grassroots level and contribute to the integrity of the process.

The introduction of iCollate highlights the growing role of technology in strengthening democratic processes, offering a more inclusive way for Ghanaians to participate in monitoring their elections.

Call to Action for the Media

The media is encouraged to leverage iCollate as a resource for real-time updates during the election period. By using data and visual evidence submitted by citizens, journalists can enhance their election coverage. The media is also urged to promote the app to the public, helping to maximize its impact and support transparency in the electoral process.