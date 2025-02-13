Ghana Launches Committee to Curb Illegal Mining

Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has joined forces with the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology to establish an 18-member inter-agency committee charged with developing a blueprint to reform the mining sector.

Chaired by Professor Oteng Ababio of the University of Ghana, the group has been given a tight two-week deadline to produce a strategy aimed at curbing illegal mining and mitigating its devastating environmental impacts.

The committee’s composition reflects the multifaceted nature of the challenge, drawing on expertise from a broad spectrum of institutions—from the Attorney-General’s office and the Environmental Protection Agency to the Minerals Commission and representatives from both the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the National House of Chiefs. This diverse mix of professionals and stakeholders underscores the government’s recognition that tackling illegal mining requires a collaborative approach, involving regulators, industry experts, civil society, and even security agencies.

Minister Armah-Kofi Buah emphasized that while the mining sector plays a critical role in Ghana’s economic development, its unchecked operations have led to alarming levels of environmental degradation. He noted that 15 percent of the nation’s forest reserves have already fallen victim to indiscriminate illegal mining activities. The minister’s remarks highlighted the grim reality facing many fishing communities and riverine areas, where polluted water and damaged ecosystems are becoming the norm—a situation that stands in stark contrast to President Mahama’s pledge to restore Ghana’s natural resources.

Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed of Environment, Science and Technology echoed these concerns, stressing that the fight against illegal mining is complex and demands a coordinated, multi-pronged strategy. He expressed confidence that by pooling the expertise of various stakeholders, Ghana can finally turn the corner on the scourge of galamsey, as it is locally known.

Traditional authorities have also thrown their weight behind the initiative. Nana Agyeman Badu II, representing the National House of Chiefs, commended the government’s decisive steps and assured that traditional leaders would offer unwavering support. His comments reflect a growing consensus that solutions to illegal mining must integrate both modern regulatory frameworks and the traditional governance structures that hold sway in many local communities.

Professor Oteng Ababio, the committee’s chairman, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the group and promised that their work would be of the highest quality. While the two-week timeline is ambitious, many observers hope that the blueprint will serve as a robust roadmap for transforming the mining sector and restoring Ghana’s precious natural resources.

As the committee embarks on its task, the real challenge will lie in the effective implementation of its recommendations. The coming weeks are critical, and the success of this initiative may well determine whether Ghana can stem the tide of illegal mining and secure a more sustainable future for its environment and its people.