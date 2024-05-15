Ghana Launches Countrywide Smart Workplace Initiative

In a ground-breaking move aimed at revolutionizing public service delivery, the Government of Ghana has officially rolled out the Smart Workplace system across all government institutions, including the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), announced Mrs. Felicia Dapaah Agyemang-Boakye, Chief Director of the Office of the Head of the Local Government Services (OHLGS).

Mrs. Agyemang-Boakye made the announcement at the Smart Workplace Sensitization and Training Workshop in Sunyani, the Bono Regional Capital, which was attended by Directors from the Regional Coordinating Councils of Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, and Savana Regions, along with Directors of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) from these regions, accompanied by their MIS-Officers.

Mrs. Agyemang-Boakye said the initiative represents a significant step in Ghana’s path towards modernization and efficient public service delivery.

The Smart Workplace solution is already benefiting over 550 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), MMDAs, RCCs, and Tertiary Institutions across the country.

The platform, endorsed by the government through Cabinet, harnesses the capabilities of Microsoft Office 365 to provide a comprehensive suite of digital tools and services, from managing emails and calendars to facilitating seamless audio and video conferencing, all aimed at streamlining daily operations and boosting productivity.

The Smart Workplace equips staff with secure, role-based access to the necessary IT solutions and tools for remote work, anytime, anywhere, on any web-enabled device. Whether you’re in the field, working from home, or in our offices, you can count on the Smart Workplace to enable you to work efficiently and effectively.

The OHLGS has already witnessed the transformative power of this technology, with the automation of correspondence, leave, memos, and other manual processes, heralding a new era of efficiency and productivity.

The days of physically moving correspondences from one desk to another are behind us, thanks to this platform.

The ability to work remotely, faster processing times, improved information search capabilities, reduced operational costs, streamlined task assignment and tracking, and enhanced audit trails and reporting mechanisms are just a few of the numerous benefits the OHLGS has witnessed.

Looking ahead, the LGS is dedicated to expanding the use of the Cross Correspondence Management System, a critical component of the Smart Workplace, to promote collaboration and communication among all RCCs and MMDAs.

Furthermore, the development of a Regulatory Portal will empower local authorities to electronically submit their various reports and documents, addressing issues of delays and poor report management.

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, in her welcome address, stated that Information Technology (IT) has come to make work easier and faster. She said the Smart Workplace platform will enable public service organizations to streamline their processes and automate routine tasks, leading to increased productivity and faster service delivery. This includes the use of digital workflows, document management systems, and automated data processing.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene noted that IT tools such as video conferencing, instant messaging, and other platforms have improved communication and information sharing within public service agencies and between these agencies and the public they serve. This has led to better coordination and more responsive service.

She further stated that IT has provided public service organizations with the ability to collect, store, and analyze large amounts of data. This has enabled data-driven decision-making, where policies and services can be informed by real-time information and insights, leading to more effective and targeted interventions.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene said the Smart Workplace platform will enable public service agencies to provide more accessible and user-friendly services to citizens, which will allow the public to access services and information at their convenience, reducing wait times and improving overall satisfaction

The Program Manager of Smart Workplace, Mr. Gabriel Dela, said the platform was developed in collaboration with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and eSolutions consulting.