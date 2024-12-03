Ghana Launches E-Gate System at Kotoka International Airport to Enhance Border Security and Efficiency

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated a state-of-the-art electronic gate (E-GATE) system at the Kotoka International Airport, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation.

The new system aims to streamline passenger processing, offering faster and more efficient clearance for travelers upon arrival.

Dr. Bawumia, who launched the E-GATE on December 3, emphasized that the system represents Ghana’s entry into a new era of digital innovation, enhancing both security and passenger convenience. “Our E-GATE leverages cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, biometrics, and advanced data processing systems to provide a seamless travel experience,” he said. “With the capability to facilitate E-visas, Ghana is now well-equipped for the future of border management.”

The E-GATE system, which will be implemented at major airports across the country, is also designed to bolster national security. It will allow immigration authorities to better monitor arrivals and prevent illegal entry. Dr. Bawumia further highlighted the system as a symbol of Ghana’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and preparing for future technological advancements.

“This initiative reflects our readiness for the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions, ensuring that we remain adaptable to future innovations,” he added. “Built by Ghanaians for Ghanaians, the E-GATE system is a source of national pride.”

The Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, also praised the initiative, stating that the E-GATE would significantly enhance the Ghana Immigration Service’s ability to monitor and track individuals of security concern. The new system, he said, would contribute to a more secure and efficient border control process.

Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, also commended the government for its efforts in advancing digitalization. “The E-GATE is a vital step forward in achieving the government’s digitalization goals,” he said.

With the introduction of the E-GATE system, Ghana is set to revolutionize its border control processes, benefiting citizens, travelers, and members of the diaspora, while ensuring a secure and efficient entry process.