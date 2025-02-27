Ghana Launches Free Sanitary Pads Program to Tackle School Absenteeism

President John Mahama has announced a landmark initiative to distribute free sanitary pads to female students nationwide, aiming to combat absenteeism linked to period poverty.

Unveiled during his February 27, 2025, State of the Nation Address, the program will roll out in March 2025, targeting girls from Primary 5 through Senior High School (SHS) to ensure uninterrupted access to education.

Under the policy, students in Primary 5 to Junior High School (JHS) will receive seven packs of sanitary pads per term, while SHS students will be allocated seven packs per semester. Mahama framed the initiative as a critical step toward gender equity, stating, “To reduce absenteeism, free sanitary pads will be provided to female students from Primary 5 to SHS starting March 2025.” The move responds to longstanding concerns that lack of menstrual products forces many girls to miss school, exacerbating educational disparities.

Period poverty remains a pervasive challenge in Ghana, where cultural stigma and financial barriers often prevent girls from accessing reliable hygiene products. Studies estimate that inadequate menstrual resources contribute significantly to school dropouts, particularly in rural areas. Education advocates have lauded the policy as a progressive intervention. “This is a game-changer for girls’ education,” said a representative from a local NGO focused on gender rights, who spoke anonymously. “Consistent access to sanitary products can keep thousands of girls in classrooms.”

However, questions linger about implementation. Critics highlight potential logistical hurdles, including distribution mechanisms and sustainable funding. “The intent is commendable, but execution is key,” noted an education policy analyst. “Will pads reach remote schools consistently? Can the budget withstand long-term demands?” Government officials have yet to disclose specific funding sources or partnerships, though they emphasize collaboration with regional education directorates and health services.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to address gender gaps in Ghana’s education system. Previous campaigns, such as free secondary education and school feeding programs, have improved enrollment, yet retention rates for girls lag behind in some regions. By tackling menstrual health barriers, the government aims to close this gap while fostering inclusive learning environments.

As March approaches, stakeholders await further details on rollout plans. For now, the announcement has ignited hope among students and families. “This means I won’t have to choose between my health and education,” shared a JHS student in Accra. While challenges persist, the policy marks a pivotal shift in recognizing menstrual equity as fundamental to national development.

The Ministry of Education is expected to release operational guidelines ahead of the program’s launch next month.