Ghana Launches Inquiry into Nigerian Boxer’s Death During Match

Ghana’s Ministry of Sports and Recreation has established a seven-member committee to investigate the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who collapsed during a March 29, 2025, bout at Accra’s Bukom Boxing Arena and later died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The inquiry, announced on April 8, seeks to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and propose reforms to enhance boxing safety across Africa.

Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams emphasized the gravity of the incident, stating it “cannot be swept under the carpet.” The committee, chaired by retired military officer and former Sports Minister Ambassador Major Amarkai Amarteifio, includes legal experts, sports officials, and medical professionals. It has 21 days to deliver findings on whether international safety standards were met, assess Nigerian authorities’ oversight in licensing Olanrewaju, and recommend protocol updates to prevent future tragedies.

“This is about safeguarding lives and preserving the integrity of African sports,” Amarteifio said during the committee’s inauguration. He stressed the investigation’s global relevance, noting its implications for athlete safety and the continent’s sporting reputation. A Nigerian High Commission representative will observe proceedings to ensure transparency.

Olanrewaju, a 23-fight veteran and former West African light heavyweight champion, collapsed in the third round of his match against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu. Despite immediate medical intervention, he died 30 minutes after hospitalization. His death has reignited debates over boxing regulations, particularly medical preparedness at live events.

The committee will also evaluate the conduct of officials involved and consider sanctions if lapses are found. Minister Adams urged responsible media coverage, acknowledging the case’s international scrutiny. “We’ve engaged Nigerian authorities with the respect we’d expect in reverse circumstances,” he said.

The inquiry underscores broader efforts to position Accra as a hub for international boxing, balancing commercial ambitions with athlete welfare. As African sports gain global traction, the findings could influence safety standards far beyond Ghana, shaping how emerging markets navigate the risks and rewards of hosting high-stakes athletic events.