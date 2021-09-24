Ghana launches ‘KENTEFEST 2021’ to promote cultural heritage

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) Thursday launched the Kente Arts and Culture Festival 2021 to promote Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and made-in-Ghana products by creating economic opportunities for artists.

Dubbed; “KENTEFEST’ 21” the festival was launched in partnership with the Ghana Society UK, and the Majestic Entertainment Group Africa America Foundation to also promote patriotism and national pride in harnessing the Kente heritage globally.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, the Executive Director of NCC, said the Ghana launch, also in partnership with the Afrikkan Knowledge Origins, Ghana, heralded the main gala of arts and cultural programmes to be held in Luton Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, during the UK Black History Season from October 29 to November 7.

She said the event also sought to promote patriotism and national pride in harnessing Ghana’s Kente heritage, which was global and wove the world as a symbolism of African culture and unity, as well as projecting the values and rich traditions of Africans both at home and in the diaspora.

Madam Nyame said it was important to pay attention to the unique made-in-Ghana products from fashion, food, music, medicine and local technologies.

“It is a widely known fact that the unique expressions of designers and other creatives who are inspired by authentic Ghanaian traditional sources of arts are speedily building global presence and also increasing their ability to cause economic waves,” she said.

“It is a fundamental cultural principle that Ghanaian clothes and other accessories are a source of non-verbal communication, which send messages about who we are, where we come from, what we do and what we stand for. Thus what we patronize is what shapes our identity and values as a people.”

Madam Nyame urged Ghanaians to be very sensitive to the forces of strange sub-cultures and social factors that might negatively affect their perceptions and use of made-in-Ghana products.

“These are part of the reasons why the NCC, through the establishment of relevant linkages and partnerships, has decided to go beyond the shores of Ghana to create a much bigger platform for cultural and creative industry players to not only showcase and market their creative products but also to promote and present our culture and arts to the rest of the world.”

Nana Amponsah Kwah IV, the Atwimakwanwomahehe, commended the NCC and its partners for the event and said it would go a long way to promote Ghana’s rich culture and heritage to the rest of the world.

“Kente as a Ghanaian traditional cloth helps to bring unity and promotes Ghana,” he said, adding that the festival also promoted the good hospitability and diverse cultures of Ghana.

“Africans, both home and the diaspora, will all come together to show the world the beautiful side of Africa, and so Ghanaians artists and producers in the creative arts industry must take the opportunity to showcase their unique craftsmanship,” he added.