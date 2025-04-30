Ghana launches medical trust fund to ease NCD treatment burden

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday launched a medical trust fund to ease the financial burden on patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is designed to support the treatment of chronic diseases, including kidney and liver issues, cancers, and cardiovascular issues, aiming to improve access to healthcare for those affected.

During the launch, Mahama said that NCDs are affecting Ghana’s population at an alarming rate, and they consistently rank among the top 10 causes of death nationwide, adding that the cost of treatment could be devastating for low-income families.

“Today we are launching more than just a health initiative, we are launching hope for thousands of Ghanaians living with chronic diseases,” he said, adding the fund would support specialist-level treatment for a range of chronic diseases, including cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney failure, stroke, and other complications.

Manuel Dewez, chief of health and nutrition at the Ghana office of the United Nations Children’s Fund, praised the initiative, saying it is aligned with the vision of global health development partners.

Noting that NCDs are a major public health challenge that undermines social and economic development and can increase inequities within populations, Dewez said the fund would help ensure broader access to quality healthcare across Ghana.