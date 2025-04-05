Ghana Launches Nationwide Payroll Audit to Curb Ghost Workers

Ghana’s Auditor-General has initiated a sweeping audit of all government payroll systems to identify fraudulent entries and strengthen accountability in public spending.

The exercise, spanning January 2023 to December 2024, targets ministries, departments, agencies, and state-funded organizations, aiming to eliminate “ghost workers” and recover misused funds.

In a March 28 directive, Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu mandated full compliance with the audit, invoking constitutional and statutory authority. Institutions must submit payroll records—including employment files, salary vouchers, and staff lists—for review, while employees undergo physical verification using national ID cards. Auditors will also examine compensation budgets, personnel changes, and leave records to detect irregularities.

The move follows a 2022 audit revealing GH¢17.8 million ($1.5 million) in salaries paid to nonexistent employees, underscoring systemic vulnerabilities. Key ministries such as Finance, Health, and Education are included, alongside agencies like the Ghana Police Service and Electoral Commission. Subvented entities, from the National Theatre to public universities, and regional bodies like the Zongo Development Fund, are also under scrutiny.

Noncompliant institutions risk sanctions, with preliminary findings expected by April 2025. A final report will be submitted to Parliament, potentially triggering reforms or prosecutions.

This audit reflects Ghana’s intensified push to modernize its public financial systems amid recurring scandals. Ghost workers have plagued African governments for decades; Nigeria’s 2016 purge removed over 50,000 fraudulent entries, saving $559 million annually. Ghana’s 2022 discovery of ghost worker payments—equivalent to 0.03% of its GDP—highlights similar risks.

Experts note payroll fraud often thrives in fragmented bureaucracies. Ghana’s centralized payroll system, managed by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, has reduced but not eradicated leaks. The inclusion of biometric verification in this audit aligns with regional trends, such as Kenya’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database.

However, challenges persist. Physical headcounts in remote areas may face logistical hurdles, while political interference could stall accountability. Success hinges on sustained political will and integrating digital tools like the National Identification Authority’s database.

If effective, the audit could bolster public trust and free up funds for critical sectors. Yet, as the World Bank emphasizes, long-term solutions require systemic overhauls—automated payrolls, whistleblower protections, and cross-agency data sharing—to transform accountability from periodic exercises into institutional norms.