Ghana Launches Night Tourism Project to Boost Economic Growth

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, has introduced the Accra Tour by Night initiative as part of efforts to expand the country’s 24-hour economy.

Launched on April 30, 2025, the project aims to showcase Accra’s cultural and historical landmarks after sunset, targeting both domestic and international visitors while generating an estimated ¢190,000 in revenue by year’s end.

GTDC CEO Professor Kobby Mensah emphasized the initiative’s exploratory phase, noting its potential to evolve into a major revenue stream for Ghana’s tourism sector. “This is a modest projection, but the opportunities are vast,” Mensah told the High Street Journal. “Night tours offer a unique way to experience Accra’s heritage and stimulate economic activity beyond traditional hours.”

The inaugural tour, departing from the Accra Tourist Information Centre, guided participants through sites such as the colonial-era Cantonment and Ridge neighborhoods, the Jubilee House, James Town Lighthouse, and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. Led by Ghana Tourism Authority officials, the initiative blends historical education with nighttime exploration, capitalizing on Accra’s reputation as one of Africa’s safest capitals.

Currently operating with a single vehicle provided by the Ghana Tourism Authority, the GTDC plans to scale the project with increased investment and promotional efforts. Mensah linked the initiative to President John Mahama’s broader vision for a round-the-clock economy, stating, “Why should tourism stop at sunset? Night tours create jobs, support local businesses, and let visitors engage with Ghana’s beauty at any hour.”

Beyond Accra, the GTDC is evaluating additional sites, including Tema’s World Centre, which marks Ghana’s position at longitude zero, and a proposed Latitude Zero Cruise Experience near the equator. Success could spur similar night tours in Kumasi and Cape Coast, further advancing the 24-hour economy agenda.

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, alongside officials including Ghana Tourism Authority CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto and Diaspora Affairs Director Kofi Okyere Darko, attended the launch. The event also drew lecturers, business owners, and industry stakeholders, signaling cross-sector support for nighttime tourism.

Ghana’s push to diversify its tourism offerings comes as African nations increasingly leverage cultural assets to drive economic growth. While the Accra Tour by Night faces logistical challenges, its emphasis on safety and heritage positions Ghana to attract travelers seeking immersive experiences. As global tourism rebounds, initiatives like this could strengthen the country’s appeal as a destination where history and modernity converge around the clock.