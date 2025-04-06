Ghana Launches Overseas Employment Program Committees

The Ghanaian government has established two oversight committees to implement its newly created Work Abroad Programme, an initiative designed to facilitate international employment opportunities for skilled Ghanaian workers while addressing domestic unemployment challenges.

During an inauguration ceremony at the Ministry of Labour headquarters in Accra, officials outlined the program’s structure, which will prioritize skilled and semi-skilled labor placements in partner countries. Labour Minister Dr. Rashid Pelpuo emphasized the program’s potential to generate remittances while protecting workers’ rights. “This initiative creates pathways for dignified employment that benefits both our workforce and destination countries,” Pelpuo stated.

The program framework establishes an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee to provide policy guidance and a Technical Committee to handle daily operations, with the Youth Employment Agency serving as secretariat. In a significant policy shift, the government simultaneously announced the discontinuation of domestic worker migration programs, citing concerns about potential exploitation.

Youth Employment Agency CEO Malik Basintale clarified the program’s focus on value-added labor exports. “We’re not simply exporting workers,” Basintale said. “We’re creating structured opportunities that align with global labor demands and Ghana’s development goals.”

The initiative comes as Ghana faces a youth unemployment rate of 19.7 percent, according to latest Ghana Statistical Service data. Remittances currently contribute 6.2 percent to national GDP, with the government projecting significant growth through formalized labor migration channels.

Ghana’s approach reflects broader regional efforts to balance economic benefits with worker protections in international labor migration. Similar programs in Ethiopia and Kenya have demonstrated both the potential for economic gain and the challenges of ensuring fair working conditions abroad. The Ghanaian model appears designed to address these concerns through its emphasis on skilled labor and institutional oversight.

Success will likely depend on the government’s ability to negotiate strong bilateral agreements, implement effective worker training programs, and maintain rigorous monitoring of overseas employment conditions. While the program’s focus on skilled labor addresses many ethical concerns, it leaves unanswered questions about opportunities for lower-skilled workers seeking international employment.

The coming months will reveal whether this structured approach can deliver on its dual promise of creating meaningful employment opportunities abroad while contributing to Ghana’s economic development through increased remittances and skills transfer.