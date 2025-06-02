Ghana Launches Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Programme (SREP) to Electrify Off-Grid Communities

The Government of Ghana has officially launched a landmark renewable energy project aimed at significantly expanding electricity access in some of the country’s most underserved communities.

The event, held at Lala in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region, marked the beginning of the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Programme (SREP), which will provide clean and sustainable electricity to over 70,000 people.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, emphasised the importance of the initiative in transforming rural lives and bridging the energy divide.

“As a Ministry, we are not just installing solar panels or building infrastructure, we are lighting up lives, empowering communities, and bridging the rural-urban energy divide,” he said.

The SREP initiative will see the construction of 35 mini grids and the installation of 1,450 solar home systems across the Bono East, Oti, and Savannah regions. In addition, 12,000 net-metered rooftop solar PV systems will be installed nationwide to support Ghana’s transition toward a greener energy mix.

Hon. Jinapor acknowledged the resilience of the people in remote communities without electricity who have long awaited connection to the national grid. He called on leaders and residents of the communities to actively participate in the construction and management of the new infrastructure, urging them to take ownership of the project to ensure its long-term success. He urged the contractor to engage the services of the local artisans during the construction of the project.

The Minister also highlighted the broader vision of achieving universal electricity access by 2030, revealing that feasibility studies have already been completed for 150 island and lakeside communities in the Afram Plains, with plans underway to begin construction of 150 new mini grids as part of future development.

“We are confident that by 2030, we will have over 200 mini grids operational, delivering on our last-mile electrification target of 99.8%,” he declared.

The launch was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the Swiss Embassy, the African Development Bank, officials from the Volta River Authority, Electricity Company of Ghana, and Energy Commission. Hon. Jinapor expressed gratitude of the Government of Ghana to the Swiss Government and African Development Bank (AfDB) for their continuous support to the country.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Climate Investment Fund, Swiss Government, and the African Development Bank.

The Executive Secretary of Energy Commission, Ing. Eunice Biritwum (Mrs.) pledged full support and commitment of the Commission to the successful implementation of the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Program (SREP), a flagship government initiative aimed at expanding access to electricity through renewable energy technologies.

She highlighted the crucial role the Commission has played in the development of SREP since its inception in 2013/2014. “The Energy Commission is glad to be associated with the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Programme, which seeks to deploy mini grids and off-grid solutions in non-electrified communities, as well as roof-mounted net-metered solar PV installations in urban and peri-urban areas of Ghana,” the Executive Secretary stated.

Reiterating the Commission’s dedication, the Executive Secretary said, “We support this flagship programme of government in solarising Ghana towards the attainment of the country’s universal energy access goal and renewable energy policy targets.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Volta River Authority (VRA), Ing. Edward Kenzo reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the long-term sustainability, efficient operation and responsible management of the mini grids upon completion.

“We understand infrastructure represents the first crucial step; however, it is the continuous delivery of quality service that ultimately brings lasting change. We assure Ghanaians of proper maintenance culture to the highest standards to be able to serve the communities for many years”.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Simone Giger, the Deputy Head of Corporation, Magdalena Wust, reiterated the commitment of Switzerland to partner Ghana to help achieve access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

She stated that energy security is fundable for any country development. She highlighted the significance of bilateral relations between Switzerland and Ghana under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement which sets the foundation for collaborative climate action and expressed confidence that efforts will be strengthened to ensure sustainable energy for all.