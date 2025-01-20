Ghana Launches Sub-Saharan Africa’s First NuScale Power Energy Exploration Centre

Ghana has marked a significant milestone in advancing its energy infrastructure with the launch of the first-ever NuScale Power Energy Exploration (E2) Centre in Sub-Saharan Africa, located at the Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences in Accra.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to play a crucial role in improving reliable energy access not only in Ghana but across the broader African region.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) programme, the E2 Centre is poised to support the development and deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), a key innovation in the nuclear energy sector. The centre aims to address Africa’s growing energy needs by introducing advanced nuclear technologies designed to be both efficient and scalable.

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, highlighted the importance of the collaboration between the U.S. and Ghana in the development of nuclear energy technologies. Ambassador Palmer emphasized that U.S. small modular reactors (SMRs) and other advanced reactor technologies, built on over 65 years of U.S. nuclear innovation, could provide substantial benefits to African nations struggling with energy access challenges. She noted that these reactors offer flexible applications, including power generation, desalination, and heat for industrial processes. Most importantly, they incorporate the latest advancements in nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.

“Nuclear energy offers a level of reliability and efficiency that other clean technologies cannot always match,” Ambassador Palmer said, underscoring the transformative potential of nuclear power for economic growth and development in Africa. She further praised Ghana’s ambition to achieve energy independence and strengthen its economic progress, positioning the E2 Centre as a critical step in enhancing energy security across the region.

The facility is expected to provide invaluable training and career development opportunities for local engineers and technicians, equipping them with the necessary skills to operate and maintain advanced nuclear technologies. Ambassador Palmer emphasized that the training hub is not only an investment in Ghana but in the entire Sub-Saharan African region, fostering workforce development and creating opportunities for a new generation of nuclear energy professionals.

The U.S.-Ghana partnership also extends beyond the E2 Centre, with initiatives like the nuclear welding certification programme and collaboration with Texas A&M University to develop curricula related to SMR technologies. These efforts aim to enhance knowledge and capabilities in nuclear energy, ensuring the safe and secure operation of advanced civil nuclear reactors in the future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key figures, including Rev. Dr. Patrick Nomo, Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, and representatives from the Nuclear Power Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC). The E2 Centre features cutting-edge computer modelling within a NuScale 12-module SMR control room, designed to deliver hands-on education and training for the next generation of African nuclear professionals.

In addition to the E2 Centre, the FIRST capacity-building programme, in collaboration with the International Science and Technology Center and NuScale Power, is part of a broader initiative to establish an SMR Regional Training Hub and Center of Excellence. This ambitious project, which builds on the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Ghana, strengthens cooperation in nuclear energy, further cementing the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

The United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technology to advance energy access, security, and sustainability in Ghana, Africa, and around the world. With the E2 Centre now operational, the partnership between Ghana and the U.S. is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of nuclear energy in Africa.