Ghana Launches Youth Employment Initiative with Fire Service Recruitment Drive

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have signed a one-year agreement to recruit and train 5,000 young Ghanaians as Fire Assistants, aiming to curb unemployment while bolstering national emergency response capabilities.

The partnership, formalized on May 3, 2025, reflects the government’s dual focus on youth empowerment and public safety.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), recruits will undergo training supervised by the GNFS before deployment to fire stations nationwide. YEA CEO Malik Basintale emphasized the initiative’s alignment with broader strategies to address Ghana’s youth unemployment crisis, which currently affects 19.7% of individuals aged 15–24. “This collaboration leverages public service roles to create sustainable opportunities while strengthening critical infrastructure,” Basintale stated during the signing ceremony in Accra.

Ghana’s Interior Minister and Youth Development Minister endorsed the program, underscoring its potential to enhance community safety. The GNFS will oversee skill development in fire prevention, emergency response, and equipment management, equipping participants for roles in a sector strained by resource gaps.

The initiative builds on the YEA’s recent efforts to partner with state agencies, including a 2024 program that placed 10,000 youth in healthcare and agriculture roles. Details on eligibility criteria and application timelines will be announced in the coming weeks.

With over 1.2 million young Ghanaians unemployed, according to 2024 Ghana Statistical Service data, the government faces mounting pressure to innovate job creation. Analysts note the fire service recruitment drive could set a precedent for similar partnerships in sectors like sanitation and education.

The GNFS, which has long advocated for increased staffing, currently operates with fewer than 8,000 personnel nationwide. The influx of trained assistants is expected to improve response times and disaster preparedness, particularly in high-risk urban areas.