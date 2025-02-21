Ghana Lawmaker Blames Constituent Anger for Near-Election Loss, Urges Party Reflection

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator for Nsawam Adoagyiri, has attributed his near-defeat in the 2024 parliamentary polls to a silent rebellion by disillusioned constituents, revealing that nearly 30,000 supporters in his traditional stronghold abstained from voting in protest.

His candid admission underscores the depth of public frustration that ravaged the NPP’s electoral prospects and reshaped Ghana’s political landscape.

“The anger was real, and they punished us,” Annoh-Dompreh told Starr FM in a sobering post-election analysis. “In areas where we once dominated, close to 30,000 voters stayed home. That silence was louder than any ‘skirt and blouse’ vote.” The lawmaker, who narrowly retained his seat despite the backlash, confessed the party vastly underestimated the electorate’s discontent, even as internal surveys hinted at a tight race.

The NPP’s stunning collapse—which saw President John Mahama return to power with a 56% mandate—marked a dramatic reversal from its 2020 triumph, when then-incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo secured a record 1-million-vote margin. Annoh-Dompreh framed the defeat as a humbling lesson in democratic accountability. “Power flows from the people. When they withdraw it, you bow out gracefully,” he said, urging his party to “accept the verdict and return to the drawing board.”

Political analysts argue the abstentions in Annoh-Dompreh’s constituency reflect a broader national trend. Rising living costs, unemployment, and perceptions of elite indifference eroded the NPP’s base, particularly among rural and working-class voters once considered loyal. “This wasn’t just apathy—it was a calculated snub,” said University of Cape Coast political scientist Dr. Grace Mensah. “Voters didn’t switch sides; they opted out, sending a clear message to the ruling class.”

The lawmaker’s remarks also highlight internal NPP tensions, with factions divided over whether to double down on its Akufo-Addo-era policies or pivot toward renewal. Annoh-Dompreh, while advocating introspection, stopped short of critiquing specific policies, instead emphasizing the need to rebuild trust. “We must listen, not lecture,” he acknowledged.

For now, the NPP’s path forward remains uncertain. As Mahama’s administration capitalizes on its resurgence, Annoh-Dompreh’s warning lingers: voter loyalty is earned, not inherited. In Ghana’s volatile democracy, even strongholds can become battlegrounds when the people’s patience wears thin.