Ghana Lawmaker Demands Fairer Global Democracy at Munich Security Conference

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana’s Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, delivered a pointed critique of global democratic inequities during a high-profile panel at the 2025 Munich Security Conference (MSC), urging wealthier nations to level the playing field for emerging democracies or risk destabilizing faith in governance worldwide.

Speaking alongside U.S. Senator Christopher Coons, Polish MP Aleksandra Uznańska-Wiśniewska, and exiled Myanmar leader Zin Mar Aung, Rawlings framed her arguments within a stark reality: as disillusionment with democracy grows, so too does the allure of authoritarian alternatives. “Without restoring belief that democracy can deliver justice, we create vacuums filled by desperation,” she warned during the February 14–16 summit, which gathered global leaders to address systemic threats to democratic institutions.

Central to her critique was the structural imbalance between established and nascent democracies. Rawlings, daughter of Ghana’s former President Jerry Rawlings, condemned international trade systems that “trap younger democracies in cycles of disadvantage,” citing exploitative agreements that favor wealthy nations. “Equity isn’t charity—it’s survival. If older democracies hoard power, the entire project crumbles,” she asserted, calling for overhauled trade policies to empower, rather than marginalize, developing nations.

Her remarks resonated with panelists, who echoed concerns over democracy’s waning appeal. Zin Mar Aung, representing Myanmar’s shadow government, highlighted how authoritarian regimes weaponize Western hypocrisy. “When powerful democracies preach human rights but prioritize profit in trade, people notice,” she said. Senator Coons acknowledged the U.S.’s mixed legacy but stressed bipartisan efforts to rebuild trust through “consistent action, not just rhetoric.”

The session underscored a growing consensus: democracy’s future hinges on shared sacrifice. Rawlings pointed to Africa’s youth-driven movements demanding accountability as both a warning and a blueprint. “Young populations won’t tolerate empty promises. They see climate neglect, corporate extraction, and rigged systems—and they’re right to revolt,” she said.

Yet questions linger. Critics argue that reforms like equitable trade require political courage often absent in Global North capitals. Rawlings’ challenge—translating idealism into policy—remains daunting. Still, her presence on the MSC stage signals a shift: voices from the Global South are no longer pleading for inclusion but demanding transformation.

As the conference concluded, Rawlings’ message lingered—a reminder that democracy’s fate isn’t sealed by ideology but by the choices of those who claim to cherish it. In an era of fractures, her call for solidarity wasn’t just diplomatic rhetoric. It was a lifeline.