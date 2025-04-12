Ghana Lawmaker Reignites Debate with Anti-LGBTQI Bill Resubmission

Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, has formally resubmitted the contentious anti-LGBTQI bill to parliament as a Private Member’s Bill, doubling down on his advocacy for the legislation.

During a TV3 interview on April 11, the Ningo Prampram MP asserted his unchanged stance, stressing that government backing would bolster the bill’s legitimacy and likelihood of passage.

“I have not changed my position on the anti-LGBTQI Bill. I have laid the Private Member’s Bill before parliament. For broader legitimacy and success, it should ideally come with government support,” George stated. He now awaits an invitation from parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to advance the proposal.

President John Dramani Mahama, while not opposing the bill outright, has advocated for a government-led legislative approach to ensure wider acceptance. In March 2025, he emphasized the need for thorough consultations and cautioned against external interference, stating that sensitive laws should reflect Ghanaian values while engaging international perspectives. “Multilateral institutions must avoid cultural imposition,” Mahama noted, underscoring the importance of inclusive dialogue.

The bill’s reintroduction reignites a polarizing national discourse, mirroring broader regional tensions over LGBTQI rights. Critics argue such legislation risks violating international human rights standards, while proponents frame it as a defense of local cultural norms. As parliamentary deliberations loom, the debate underscores the delicate balance between sovereignty, global norms, and grassroots advocacy in shaping Ghana’s legal landscape.

The resubmission highlights ongoing struggles across Africa to reconcile traditional values with evolving human rights frameworks. With Ghana’s parliament poised to revisit the bill, its outcome may set a precedent for similar debates regionally, testing the interplay of governance, culture, and inclusivity.