Ghana Lawmaker Urges U.S. Tariff Waiver Amid Trade Policy Shift

Ghanaian opposition legislator Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has urged the government to seek immediate exemptions from new U.S. tariffs imposed on Ghanaian exports, warning of severe economic repercussions for local businesses and workers.

The 10% levy, introduced by the Trump administration in April 2025, targets a range of imports as part of broader global trade restrictions.

Oppong Nkrumah, a former Information Minister and ranking member of Parliament’s Economy Committee, argued the tariffs risk undermining Ghana’s export-driven enterprises, many of which rely on U.S. market access. “This policy threatens to erase a decade of progress by Ghanaian exporters,” he said during a parliamentary address. “Our goods will lose competitiveness overnight, endangering livelihoods and the government’s own economic strategy.”

The call comes as Ghana’s Foreign Ministry confirmed plans to discuss the tariffs with U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer on April 7. Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the talks as “critical to safeguarding national interests,” though details of Ghana’s negotiating position remain undisclosed.

The tariffs arrive amid heightened global trade tensions, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioning against protectionist measures. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva recently urged the U.S. to “prioritize dialogue over escalation,” noting that retaliatory tariffs by China and the UK could destabilize post-pandemic recovery efforts.

For Ghana, the stakes are acute: U.S. trade data shows the country exported $1.2 billion in goods to American markets in 2024, primarily cocoa, textiles, and processed minerals. Analysts estimate the new levy could inflate export costs by $120 million annually, squeezing margins for small and medium enterprises.

Oppong Nkrumah emphasized the need for urgent diplomatic intervention, framing the issue as a test of Ghana’s economic diplomacy. “This isn’t just about tariffs—it’s about whether we can protect our enterprises in a shifting global order,” he stated, referencing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a model for proactive engagement.

Ghana’s response to the tariffs underscores the vulnerabilities of emerging economies reliant on export revenues. While the government has prioritized expanding trade partnerships under its “24-hour economy” initiative, infrastructure gaps and bureaucratic hurdles persist. The National Chamber of Commerce reports that only 12% of Ghanaian exporters currently meet stringent U.S. regulatory standards, limiting diversification options.

Historically, Ghana has navigated trade pressures through diplomatic channels. In 2023, it secured exemptions from EU carbon taxes on cocoa by aligning with sustainability frameworks—a precedent some suggest could inform U.S. negotiations. Yet experts caution that Trump’s unilateral approach complicates waiver prospects, requiring Ghana to leverage strategic alliances within multilateral bodies like the World Trade Organization.

As Accra prepares for Monday’s talks, the outcome may hinge on demonstrating how U.S. tariffs could inadvertently strengthen Chinese and regional competitors in key sectors. With West Africa’s intracontinental trade growing at 8% annually, Ghana’s ability to position itself as a stable partner in an unstable global landscape could prove decisive—both at the negotiating table and beyond.