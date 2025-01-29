Ghana Lawyer to Face Parliament Over Bribery Allegations in Ministerial Vetting

Private legal practitioner Oliver Barker-Vormawor is set to appear before Ghana’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday, January 29, following his accusations that some committee members have solicited bribes from ministerial nominees.

The allegations, made by Barker-Vormawor in a Facebook post on January 24, have caused significant controversy in the country’s political circles.

The Appointments Committee, which oversees the vetting of ministerial nominees, quickly rejected the accusations, calling them baseless. In response to the claims, committee chairman Bernard Ahiafor demanded Barker-Vormawor appear before them to provide evidence. The legal practitioner confirmed he would attend the meeting, stating he looked forward to presenting his case.

Tensions rose during the vetting process on January 28, with Minority members of the committee calling for a halt to the proceedings until the issue was addressed. They argued that the allegations had tarnished their reputations. Meanwhile, Majority MPs pushed for the continuation of the vetting, insisting that the matter could be dealt with separately without stalling the parliamentary business.

The drama surrounding the accusations has placed a spotlight on the integrity of the vetting process in Ghana, raising important questions about transparency and accountability. It remains to be seen how the committee will handle the situation, but Barker-Vormawor’s appearance before Parliament will likely have significant implications for both his claims and the public’s trust in the ministerial nomination process.