Ghana leads in expanding national curricula to boost skills for young people – New study

Economist Impact’s Learning Ecosystems Framework, commissioned by the Jacobs Foundation and launched today, offers a tool to understand the enabling factors of effective learning ecosystems that can provide new opportunities to benefit children’s learning and wellbeing. The framework has been applied to 20 countries covering almost 50% of the world’s children. The findings are based on a survey conducted by Economist Impact of 2,000 teachers and young people (aged 18–20), and supplemented by additional data and desk-based research.

Ghana is one of 12 countries out of the 20 countries studied which has expanded its national curricula for education to include a broader range of new skills for young people – ICT and digital literacy, breadth of skills, global citizenship education, education for sustainable development and sexuality education. Its “education plans, policies and curricula reflect growing consideration for student wellbeing, moving beyond the traditional focus on academia to encompass a wider set of skills and competencies.”

These were some of the key findings of the Learning Ecosystems Framework, developed by Economist Impact, The Economist Group’s bespoke research service, and commissioned by the Jacobs Foundation.

Amid renewed momentum to ‘reimagine education’, after the Covid-19 pandemic impacted 1.6 billion learners around the world, this research aims to encourage policymakers to consider education beyond the classroom.

This framework, the first of its kind, provides a diagnostic tool for understanding the strengths of different environments – the school, the home, and the wider community – that together contribute to young people’s learning and wellbeing. Consisting of almost 200 indicators and sub-indicators, identified based on interviews with over 20 experts, and a review of more than 70 sources of literature, it assesses the key factors that enable learning ecosystems to develop and thrive. It offers countries a way to measure how their own learning ecosystems are performing – and how to develop them further.

The framework was tested and applied to 20 diverse countries covering 50% of the world’s children, based on a survey of 1,000 teachers and 1,000 young people (aged 18-20) and additional data and desk-based research.

Fabio Segura and Simon Sommer, co-CEOs of the Jacobs Foundation, said: “We hope that this Learning Ecosystems Framework will help countries understand how well their learning ecosystems are performing and how they can be supported to further evolve. But this framework is only the first step in a long process. We are calling on governments to collect and share more data and evidence on how different environments contribute to students’ learning and wellbeing. Only then will we be able to ensure that all children can realize their full learning potential and thrive.”

Key global findings from the 20-country survey of teachers and young people, supplemented by additional data and desk-based research:

Most teachers polled (70%) feel encouraged by their school to personalise instruction to the needs of individual students, but only 50% report they have adequate time to spend with each pupil.

Although four in five teachers see the value of collaborating with external partners beyond the school, less than 20% report that their school is actively engaging with external institutions and actors.

On average, one in five young people (18%) do not engage in any form of community-based or after-school activity, including extracurricular activities, summer learning programmes, work-based learning, environmental protection activities, community service activities and cultural activities. These findings vary substantially across countries, from only 2% not engaging in such activities in China, to 32% in the UK.

Across the countries studied, open and green spaces are available to approximately 60% of the population, according to UN Habitat data. However, only a third of young people report easy access to green spaces, play facilities and pedestrian spaces in their communities growing up.

33% of young people felt that their family’s finances prevented them from accessing education resources, such as educational books, while 30% reported an interruption to participation in school activities.

Although there is a long way to go in creating thriving learning ecosystems around the world, the research charts a way forward for policymakers and schools. At a basic level, schools need to forge closer bonds with parents and communities, teachers must be given the time and resources to pay attention to students’ diverse individual needs, while also managing their own wellbeing, and policymakers need to foster closer relationships across learning environments.

Above all, the Learning Ecosystems Framework highlights that a lack of data is hindering education systems’ ability to evolve into education ecosystems. It is therefore essential that countries develop comprehensive strategies that help policymakers understand how each learning environment contributes to children’s wellbeing. Without this, warns the report, we will continue to measure what we can easily observe, perpetuating a system where educational success is measured one-dimensionally.

This work forms part of the Jacobs Foundation’s Strategy 2030, a $500 million commitment to fund education research, support school systems, and generate the evidence needed to help build adaptive learning ecosystems.