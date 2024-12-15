Ghana Leads the Way in Home-Grown School Feeding Programs with AUDA-NEPAD Collaboration

The Ghana School Feeding Program, in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA)-NEPAD, is making significant strides in combating hunger and poverty through innovative digital tools.

These tools aim to improve the monitoring and verification systems of the program, ensuring it delivers nutritious meals to children in schools while supporting local farmers.

The collaboration, which also involves the World Food Programme (WFP), seeks to address malnutrition, improve children’s health, and enhance educational outcomes. The AUDA-NEPAD team visited Ghana to learn about the country’s best practices in managing and implementing the home-grown school feeding initiative. The visit culminated in a Stakeholder Consultative Workshop held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on December 11, 2024.

AUDA-NEPAD’s vision for home-grown school feeding emphasizes the utilization of locally produced food to improve nutrition among children, ensure food security, and reduce poverty among smallholder farmers across Africa.

Ms. Kefilwe Moalosi, NEPAD’s Nutrition Programme Director, highlighted the importance of school feeding programs in fostering local agricultural value chains, community engagement, and economic development. During the workshop, Moalosi encouraged other African leaders to follow Ghana’s example in transitioning the school feeding program from central government control to state-level ownership.

“Ghana has shown great leadership in integrating local agricultural products into its school feeding program,” Moalosi stated. “By connecting caterers with local farmers, the program is not only enhancing nutrition but also boosting the local economy.”

Madam Paulina Abbey, Director of the Food Safety Desk at Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture, also addressed the gathering. She stressed the importance of improving the quality of school meals by using tools that assist in meal planning. “Planning a nutritious meal menu requires expertise, and we are working hard to ensure the best quality meals are served to our children,” Abbey said.

Dr. Clement Adjorlolo, Principal Programme Officer for Agriculture and Rural Transformation at AUDA-NEPAD, delivered the keynote address. He emphasized the need for strong partnerships and resources to achieve the goals of Agenda 2063, the African Union’s strategic framework for development.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for generations to come,” Adjorlolo said. “We must work together towards the goal of zero hunger.”

The event highlighted Ghana’s continued leadership in school feeding programs across Africa. Ghana’s commitment to expanding the program and improving the quality of meals is evident, with the school feeding program now serving nutritious meals to children in public primary schools using locally grown foodstuffs. According to data from the AU in 2019, the number of children benefitting from school feeding programs across Africa has grown significantly, with more countries seeking to establish or strengthen their own home-grown feeding initiatives.

The Ghana School Feeding Program remains a beacon of hope for many, not only improving the nutritional status of children but also contributing to the economic development of local communities. As more African countries look to replicate Ghana’s success, the partnership between AUDA-NEPAD and the Ghana government promises to further strengthen the fight against hunger and poverty across the continent.