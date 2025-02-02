Ghana Legal Expert Demands Judicial Overhaul to Curb Political Influence

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has intensified calls for systemic reforms within Ghana’s judiciary, condemning constitutional provisions that enable executive interference in judicial independence.

During a February 1 appearance on TV3’s KeyPoints, Kpebu singled out Article 146 of Ghana’s constitution, which grants the president unilateral authority to suspend the Chief Justice and other High Court judges, as a critical flaw undermining democracy.

“A system where the president controls the judiciary is not democracy—it’s a subversion of separation of powers,” Kpebu argued. His remarks followed an announcement by the Attorney-General’s office to withdraw high-profile criminal cases initiated under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, including charges against former officials Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Dr. Kwabena Opuni. The latter’s case, involving allegations of financial misconduct, has drawn scrutiny, with legal analysts labeling it an example of political persecution.

Kpebu challenged the Attorney-General to provide transparent legal reasoning for discontinuing such cases. “If the state believes Opuni’s prosecution was unjust, it must explain why—not hide behind opaque decisions that fuel public distrust,” he stated. He pointed to South Africa’s judicial model, where prosecutors are legally required to disclose detailed explanations for dropping charges, as a benchmark for accountability.

The legal scholar warned that Ghana’s current framework risks normalizing politically motivated prosecutions. “Without reform, we’ll keep seeing cases weaponized or abandoned based on who holds power, not evidence,” he said. “This erodes the rule of law and public faith in institutions.”

Kpebu’s critique underscores a growing tension in Ghana’s governance, where constitutional ambiguities blur the lines between executive authority and judicial independence. While Article 146 was ostensibly designed to check judicial misconduct, its broad application risks enabling partisan overreach. The Opuni and Forson cases—perceived by many as politically charged—exemplify how legal processes can be exploited to target opponents or shield allies.

Ghana’s democracy, often hailed as a regional model, now faces a pivotal test. Adopting transparency mechanisms, as seen in South Africa, could mitigate suspicions of executive meddling. However, such reforms require bipartisan political will—a scarce commodity in polarized climates. Kpebu’s advocacy highlights a universal challenge: balancing accountability with autonomy in democracies where legal systems remain vulnerable to the whims of power.