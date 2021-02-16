The Ghana Library Association (GLA), with support from some business entities, has marked the Chocolate Day celebrations with the Ho Bankoe E.P Junior High School in the Volta Region.

The business outlets, the Connie Cosmetics, Doelyne Agriculture Shop and Albertisam Herbal Shop, supported the Association to present some chocolates and soft drinks to the children.

It also provided them with nose masks and educated them on the need to comply with the safety protocols to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The students were also introduced to the Ghana Library Authority App, which offered the opportunity to people to have access to reading materials which they could read at their convenience.

Mr Guy Amarteifio, National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GLA, urged the students to desist from any immoral act which could jeopardise their future development.

He encouraged the students to focus on their studies so they could excel to become good and responsible citizens to accelerate the country’s development.

Mr Amarteifio urged the students to take advantage of the App to acquire the knowledge needed to advance on the educational ladder.

Madam Vivian Enyonam Ayer, Assistant Headteacher of the School, commended GLA and urged them to visit the school frequently to interact with the students and to encourage them to read.

She called for the education of young people to understand that Valentine’s Day was not meant for sexual activities but rather an expression of pure platonic love.

“They should enlighten these young ones that the Day does not mean you should pick a boyfriend or girlfriend, but a day you love someone freely from your heart…and do the right thing,” she said.

Ms Lydia Kala, a student, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the GLA App would help them to access reading materials to improve their skills.

Master Godsway Nyamekye, another student, said though they loved to read, inadequate reading materials was a major challenge and promised to utilise the App effectively to achieve his goal.