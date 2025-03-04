Ghana Library Authority and The Reading Partnership Launch Early Literacy Program in Accra

The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) and The Reading Partnership have joined forces to introduce an innovative early literacy program in Accra, aimed at empowering parents and caregivers to teach their young children to read.

The six-week initiative, titled the Reading Partnership for Parents program, kicked off on February 18 and will run until March 25 at the National Children and Mobile Library.

The pilot program is designed to serve 23 children aged 4 to 6, along with their families. Through weekly interactive sessions, caregivers receive hands-on training in practical, play-based strategies to help their children develop essential reading skills. These strategies are then reinforced at home, creating a nurturing literacy environment that extends beyond the program’s duration.

Camesha Cox, Founder and Executive Director of The Reading Partnership, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration. “We are thrilled to bring this program to Ghana,” she said. “Partnering with the Ghana Library Authority allows us to extend our mission of building community and cultivating a love of reading to families in Accra. By equipping parents with the skills and confidence to guide their children’s literacy development, we’re helping to inspire families and create lifelong readers and learners.”

Angela Osei Gyan, Head of Corporate Affairs for the Ghana Library Authority, highlighted the significance of the initiative. “This partnership reflects our commitment to innovative approaches in literacy development,” she noted. “By focusing on parental engagement in early childhood reading, we’re addressing a critical foundation for educational success. We look forward to seeing the impact of this program on participating families and exploring opportunities to expand it to other communities.”

The program places a strong emphasis on community building. To ensure accessibility, it offers on-site childcare for siblings and provides a shared meal for families and program staff at each session. Participants receive a free Literacy Kit, or “Lit Kit,” filled with educator-designed books, games, and other resources to support learning at home. Caregivers also have the opportunity to connect with facilitators and each other, sharing challenges, celebrating successes, and fostering a supportive network for their children’s literacy growth.

To prepare for the program’s delivery, GhLA staff and six recent graduates from the University of Ghana’s Department of Teacher Education underwent a two-day intensive training session with The Reading Partnership. This training not only equipped them with valuable skills in early literacy facilitation and family engagement but also deepened their ability to support children’s literacy development in future educational settings.

The initiative has also received support from Telecel Ghana, which provides portable internet connectivity at the library during program sessions. This ensures that facilitators can access and deliver digital literacy resources to participating families, further enhancing the program’s impact.

The Reading Partnership for Parents program represents a significant step forward in early childhood education in Ghana. By empowering parents and caregivers to take an active role in their children’s literacy development, the initiative aims to lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning and academic success. As the pilot unfolds, stakeholders are optimistic about its potential to inspire similar programs across the country, bringing the joy of reading to even more families.