Ghana Library Authority has been shortlisted for the London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards 2021 representing Ghana among fifteen across five continents.

The award is organized by the London Book Fair in partnership with the Publishers Association ( United Kingdom) to celebrate publishing achievement across seven categories, recognizing those organizations and individuals demonstrating notable originality, creativity, and innovation within the industry.

Mr. Hayford Siaw, the Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, expressed his delight saying, “The Ghana Library Authority is on a quest in making Ghana a reading nation through the provision of world-class library service that connects Ghanaian citizens to relevant knowledge resources and advances a quest for life-long learning. As a result, we are working tirelessly with major stakeholders and this recognition is a testament to the extraordinary support received so far towards achieving the vision.”

Andy Ventris, Director of the London Book Fair, said: “It is so inspiring to see the incredible work being done by the LBF International Excellence Awards 2021 shortlistees in a year which has challenged every facet of the publishing industry. Facing unprecedented obstacles with determination and creativity, these fifteen entries demonstrate the passion that powers the publishing industry all around the globe.

“Books have been a special haven for so many of us in recent times, and we are honoured to celebrate the role our shortlistees have played in bringing reading and knowledge to their communities and beyond. We wish all the shortlistees the best of luck, and look forward to announcing the winners in May.”

The Ghana Library Authority is running to win the Library of the Year Award, competing against Kenya National Library Services (Kenya) and Public Library “Fran Galovic” Koprivnica (Croatia).

Below is a full shortlist of The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards:

• The Audiobook Publisher of the Year

o ABUK (Ukraine)

o Findaway Voices (USA)

o Macmillan Audio (USA)

• The Bookstore of the Year Award

o Avid Reader (Australia)

o Cărturești (Romania)

o Livraria Lello (Portugal)

• The Educational Learning Resources Award

o Good Luck Publishers (India)

o Karadi Path Education Company (India)

o Words Without Borders (United States)

• The Library of the Year Award

o Ghana Library Authority (Ghana)

o Kenya National Library Services – (Kenya)

o Public Library “Fran Galovic” Koprivnica (Croatia)

• The Literary Translation Initiative Award

o Editora Trinta Zero Nove (Mozambique)

o Elizabeth Kostova Foundation (Bulgaria)

o Tender Leaves Translation (Singapore)

o Uebersetzen (Germany)

• The Rights Professional Award

o Marina Huguet-Cuevas (Spain)

o Nora Mercurio (Germany)

o Szilvia Molnar (USA)

The winners of the International Excellence Awards, as well as the recipient of the London Book Fair Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced in May. Virtual events with the winners will take place ahead of the London Book Fair, with details to follow. The London Book Fair 2021 will go ahead as adigital-only event, creating opportunities for the publishing industry to meet online, following the impact of the global pandemic.