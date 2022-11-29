Ghana Lifetime Achievement And Distinguished Awards Main Night Slated for 17th December, 2022

Ghana Lifetime Achievement And Distinguished Awards has officially begun. This year’s Lifetime achievement and distinguished Awards Gala is a 3 week event, which began on the 26th November with an old High life music concert. Various activities will also take place during this period.

The “Old School Music Night” event took place at the Holiday Inn Express and it was patronized by loads of music lovers who are into highlife and hiplife music. The night had performances from artists such as Opanka, Abrewa Nana, Ex-Doe and many others.

Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards USA is an award scheme set up to award and raise funds to support the pacesetters and aged Ghanaian entertainers in-need.

2Geez Entertainment LLC, based in the United States, are organizers of this event. The official partners of the event are the Musicians Union of Ghana – Musiga and the Film Crew Association of Ghana -Ficag .

The main Awards will be happening on the 17th December 2022 at the Holiday Inn – 6401 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 , Time 7pm to 12am .

Come join us celebrate and honor our Ghanaian entertainers.