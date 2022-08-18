Ghana Lifetime Achievement Awards USA set for November

The bedrock of Ghana’s music growth is due to the efforts of some old musicians, and a new awards scheme, Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards USA will celebrate their exploits come November 26, 2022.

The awards ceremony, organised by 2Geez Entertainment LLC in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Film Crew Association of Ghana, seeks to also salvage the plight of some Ghanaian music legends as well as actors and actresses.

Mr. Stephen Ohene Agyapong, a co-founder of 2Geez Entertainment, said old Ghanaian musicians ought to get the recognition they deserve to preserve our music tradition.

“We want to use this platform to help raise funds to take care of old musicians whose contribution to the growth of Ghanaian music can’t be underestimated.

“The objective is to ensure the peaceful living of our old musicians who have thrilled us with some good music some time back, and we have to take care of them.

“They remain our music legends, and they deserve to get the recognition they deserve, and we have to do anything possible to sustain their legacy,” he said.

Mr. Godfred Wiafe, a co-founder, added that they were looking to bring all music stakeholders onboard to aid in the success of the programme, which, according to him, would be a game-changer in the lives of our music legends.

He added that musicians who would perform at the maiden edition of the awards, to be held at the Holiday Inn – 6401 Brandon Ave, Springfield, USA, would be announced in due course.

Some honours to be given at the awards gala include Top 10 Impact -Lifetime Awards in Highlife music, Hiplife music, Ghanaian movies, sports, and top media personalities of the decade, among others.