Ghana Link Assures Stakeholders: No Data Loss Following ICUMS System Upgrade

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, the operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has assured stakeholders in the shipping, logistics, and transport sectors that no data has been lost following a temporary system interruption on October 23, 2024.

The company issued this statement in response to concerns raised by The Transport Forum Ghana LBG regarding the integrity of trade and customs data stored within the ICUMS platform.

ICUMS Data Integrity Fully Intact

Ghana Link confirmed that all historical records and attached documents from 2020 to 2024 remain securely stored within the system. While some users may have faced temporary access challenges during the scheduled system optimization, the company emphasized that all data remains intact and retrievable.

System Interruption Due to Planned Upgrade

Clarifying the nature of the October 23 event, Ghana Link stated that the disruption was not a system failure or deliberate shutdown. Instead, it was a brief service interruption resulting from a planned upgrade of storage infrastructure aimed at enhancing performance, data security, and storage efficiency.

“The system was restored within a short period, and operations resumed as expected,” the company noted, adding that the upgrade was carried out with strict adherence to best practices in system reliability and security.

Compliance with Data Protection Standards

Ghana Link reiterated its commitment to the highest data protection and security standards, ensuring full compliance with Ghana’s Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843). The company reassured stakeholders that at no point was there any breach of data confidentiality during the system optimization process.

Support for Freight Forwarders and Businesses

To further ease concerns, Ghana Link reaffirmed its support for freight forwarders, businesses, and all ICUMS users, stating that all trade records, customs entries, and attached documents remain accessible.

“We remain dedicated to providing a seamless and secure digital trade facilitation system that meets the needs of our stakeholders,” the company stated.

ICUMS is a key component of Ghana’s customs and trade facilitation system, streamlining import and export processes. Ghana Link’s assurance seeks to maintain confidence in the system’s efficiency and security following the recent upgrade.