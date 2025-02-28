Ghana Link Disputes Report on Tema Port Weighbridge Operations

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd has firmly rejected claims by the Daily Graphic that its weighbridge system at Tema Port was non-operational during a recent ministerial inspection, calling the report “inaccurate” and “misleading.”

The company clarified that the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) weighbridges were fully functional when Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza and Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe visited the port, contrary to the publication’s assertions.

The dispute centers on a social media post by the Daily Graphic suggesting the system was inactive during the ministers’ visit. Ghana Link countered that Transport Minister Nikpe’s inquiries focused on enforcement rather than functionality. Specifically, Nikpe questioned why some trucks bypassed the weighbridges and whether compliance was universal. “The ministers sought clarity on adherence protocols, not operational status,” a Ghana Link representative explained.

The company acknowledged that the weighbridge system remains in a pilot phase, which involves selective enforcement to balance traffic flow and stakeholder adaptation. This staggered approach aims to minimize disruptions before full implementation. Ghana Link also emphasized collaboration with Customs, the Ghana Highway Authority, and port officials to finalize a data-sharing mechanism for axle weight compliance, critical for curbing overloaded vehicles once the system scales.

The weighbridge system’s role in trade efficiency and safety underscores the stakes. Misreporting its status risks eroding public trust in port operations, a cornerstone of Ghana’s import-export economy. Ghana Link urged media outlets to “prioritize factual reporting” to avoid undermining confidence in national infrastructure projects.

The company has invited stakeholders and the public to seek direct updates, stressing transparency in ongoing efforts to modernize port logistics. “Accuracy matters,” the statement concluded, “especially when shaping perceptions of systems vital to Ghana’s trade future.”