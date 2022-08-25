Ghana Link Network Services Chairman wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Mr Nick Danso Adjei, the Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, operators of the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS) has been adjudged the “Entrepreneur of the Year” at the 5th Ghana Shippers Awards ceremony.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Company said it was his second topmost award from the Ghana Shippers Awards, having won the Personality of the Year Award in 2021.

The award is in recognition of Mr Adjei’s exemplary and visionary leadership in leveraging technology to automate the clearing processes to facilitate trade and increase revenue for national development.

The Chairman, the statement, explained had also successfully led the Ghana Link team to implement the ICUMS, Ghana’s trade facilitation tool.

“Mr Adjei has shown exceptional leadership, vision, integrity and focus to continuously provide direction to deliver projects that directly impacted on the country’s revenue and facilitate trade, while opening up Ghana for more trade and making the country the gateway to the West African sub-region trade wise.”

Mr Adjei, for his part, thanked the Ghana Shipper’s Authority for the recognition.

He commended the stakeholders, especially the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and its Customs Division, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the entire business community for their acceptance and roles in the successful implementation of the ICUMS.

He said the recognition would urge him and his team at Ghana Link and Nick Scan to do more for trade Facilitation.

His outfit was committed to improving the processes of the system to make it even more robust than it currently was for the Customs Division to rake in more revenue for the nation’s development.

“Today the job we have done in Ghana with the help of our stakeholders is one that has been seen in the sub-region and because of that, the Gambia has called on Ghana Link Network Services Ltd to go and deploy the ICUMS system in their country, which should reduce the turnaround time at the port and increase the revenues generated at their ports of entry,” he stated.

Ghana Link, he stated, was deploying the phase two of the ICUMS, which had features, such as E-Auction.

It is aimed at helping the GRA to make the auctioning processes transparent and smooth.

Ghana Link is also expected to work with the authorities at the Kotoka International Airport to deploy the Airport Passenger Information Systems (APIS).

Addressing the Awards ceremony, Mr Frederick Obeng Adom, the Deputy Minister of Transport, announced that the government was taking immediate action to find a lasting solution to shipper complaints.

They include arbitrary charges, and unapproved exchange rates used by some service providers.

“The Ministry frowns on arbitrary charges and unapproved exchange rates used by some service providers, and, therefore, is working frantically with stakeholders to understand their concerns, while ensuring that the local currency, the Cedi remains the only currency used in all transactions at Ghana’s ports.

“It is my fervent hope that consensus would be built to deal with these matters as quickly as possible to help not only support your operations but also accelerate economic growth,” he said.

Madam Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer the GSA, on her part, said her outfit would continue to promote and protect the interest of shippers, while rewarding them for their efforts to smoothen the import and exports processes in Ghana.