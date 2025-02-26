Ghana Link Refutes Claims of Non-Operational Weighbridges at Tema Port

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd has dismissed claims that the weighbridge system under the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at the Tema Port is non-operational, describing such reports as inaccurate and misleading.

The company issued a statement in response to a recent publication by the Daily Graphic on its X (formerly Twitter) page, which suggested that the weighbridges were inactive during the visit of the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, and the Minister for Transport, Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe.

Ghana Link clarified that all weighbridges at Tema Port were fully operational at the time of the visit and continue to function effectively. The company emphasized that the assertion of inactivity was incorrect and did not reflect the reality on the ground.

According to Ghana Link, Hon. Nikpe’s inquiry during the visit focused on the enforcement of weighbridge regulations rather than the functionality of the system. The Minister noted that some trucks were bypassing the weighbridges and sought clarification on the selective enforcement of weight checks.

Ghana Link explained that the weighbridge process is currently in a pilot phase, which accounts for why not all trucks are being weighed at this stage. This phased approach is intended to facilitate a smooth transition to full-scale implementation while minimizing traffic congestion at the port.

Regarding the handling of overloaded vehicles, the company disclosed that Customs is working to establish a seamless data-sharing mechanism with the Ghana Highway Authority and Port Authorities. This collaboration aims to enhance axle weight compliance once the system is fully operational.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and compliance within Ghana’s trade and logistics sector, Ghana Link urged the media to ensure fact-based reporting to prevent misinformation that could undermine confidence in national infrastructure initiatives.

The company assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to fully integrate the weighbridge system into Ghana’s customs operations, reinforcing efficiency and compliance in cargo movement.