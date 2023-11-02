Ghana Link Supports Akosombo Dam Spillage Victims with donations

Trade facilitation company and operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at Ghana’s Ports, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, has made donation of items and cash worth GHS 550,000 to persons affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The donation was made to the Agbetikpo Camp which is the second-largest camp with some 1,200 displaced persons.

Per data from the National Disaster Management Office (NADMO), there are 21 camps in the North Tongu Constituency alone. In all, some 26,000 people have been displaced by the dam spillage which commenced on September 15, 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the company, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Director of Operations at Ghana Link, Mr Raymond Amaglo, noted the donation is to empathise with persons affected by the spillage.

“The Chairman of Ghana Link, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, has taken note of the devastating impact of the dam spillage on the lives and livelihoods of people in the communities surrounding the dam, he empathises with the persons affected by the spillage and believes there is the need to extend a helping hand. Hence, he sent these items and cash as support from himself and his company to support the livelihood of those affected by this spillage.”

“Ghana Link is extremely happy to make this donation and will continue to make more donations because we really want to see an impact in the lives of the affected persons,” he remarked.

The donation made by Ghana Link comprise of GHS500,000 worth of food items, mattresses, and toiletries among others and GHS50,000 cash meant to help with mobilisation efforts in moving the items to the 21 camps scattered in the district.

Items donated by Ghana Link include 250 bags of rice, 100 boxes of oil, 50 cartons of sardines, 100 blankets, 20 boxes of Dettol, 300 cartons of water bottles, 100 bags of sugar, 150 pillows, 150 mattresses, 200 packs of toiletries, and 100 sanitary towels.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the affected persons Paramount Queen Mother of the Battor Traditional Area, Mama Ga Asiaku, on behalf of the Chiefs and Queens of the Battor Traditional Area thanked Ghana Link for the donation.

“We are extremely grateful for your donation, thank you for coming to our aid and meeting our needs,” she stated.

Representatives of MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Assemble members, thanked Ghana Link for the donation asserting the company’s kind gesture is exemplary.

Meanwhile, the dam spillage exercise according to the Volta River Authority (VRA) in a press release has come to an end. The VRA has stated that, its unwavering commitment to sustaining relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. It has also extended its gratitude to the various government agencies, companies and stakeholders that have supported the affected communities