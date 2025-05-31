Ghana Livestock Association Launches Sticker System to Ease Livestock Transport Across Borders

The Ghana Livestock Association has launched a new identification sticker system aimed at easing the transportation of livestock across police checkpoints and reducing financial losses due to delays, as part of a broader regional initiative to improve road fluidity for agro-livestock trade.

The initiative, officially launched at the Turaku Livestock Market in Ashaiman, forms part of a larger effort by the Ghana Livestock Association in collaboration with regional partners to streamline livestock transport across the West African subregion. The project—initially announced by the West African Chamber of Trade and Agriculture for Food (WACTAF) in early 2024—is focused on improving road fluidity for agro-livestock traders, particularly at critical border points such as Aflao and Elubo.

The newly introduced sticker, which will be issued exclusively to registered members of the Ghana Livestock Association, is expected to serve as an official identifier for livestock transporters. According to the Association’s Chairman, Alhaji Moro Kakade, the sticker has received approval from both the heads of state within the ECOWAS subregion and national security agencies.

He noted about 85% of Ghana livestock is imported into the country and the is the critical need to protect the business of transporting livestock.

“Despite the fact that all livestock entering Ghana are subjected to quarantine and veterinary checks at various points of entry, our members continue to face undue delays and harassment at multiple police checkpoints,” the Chairman explained. “These delays have led to significant livestock losses, imposing heavy financial burdens on livestock traders. The introduction of this sticker is a direct response to these challenges.”

He appealed to security agencies, particularly personnel at road checkpoints, to recognize the approved stickers and facilitate the swift passage of livestock trucks bearing them.

The Secretary of the Association, Sheikh Issa Amartey added that mechanisms are being put in place to monitor the rollout of the sticker initiative to ensure full compliance and implementation. “We are committed to ensuring that this system is not only effective but also accountable. Monitoring teams will evaluate its use and the level of cooperation from enforcement agencies.”

The sticker launch is viewed as a critical step toward realizing the goals of the agro-livestock road fluidity project, which aims to reduce bottlenecks in the movement of livestock and enhance regional trade efficiency.

Full implementation of the wider road fluidity operation is expected since its announcement in 2024 with Ghana launching its part. The Ghana Livestock Association’s rollout of the sticker system is a significant indication that components of the project are gradually taking shape.

Background:

The agro-livestock road fluidity initiative was introduced by WACTAF to promote smoother cross-border livestock trade in West Africa. It seeks to eliminate unnecessary barriers and improve the supply chain from farms to markets across the subregion.