Ghana Loses 16% of Forest Reserves to Illegal Mining, Warns Lands Minister

Ghana is facing an environmental crisis as nearly 16% of its forest reserves have been completely destroyed due to illegal mining activities, according to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

Speaking at a conference in Accra themed “Restoring a Culture of Proper Small-Scale Mining in Ghana,” Buah revealed that 44 out of the country’s 280 forest reserves have been lost to illegal mining, with an estimated 5,252 hectares of land—equivalent to 7,504 football pitches—severely impacted.

The destruction comes despite Ghana having granted mining leases to only three companies initially, with an additional 25 recently approved for operations in production forest reserves. Of these, ten companies have obtained entry permits and are currently active in the reserves. However, the scale of illegal mining far outweighs regulated activities, leading to widespread environmental degradation.

Buah also highlighted the alarming deterioration of water quality across the country, with turbidity levels soaring to between 5,000 and 12,000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) in many areas. This far exceeds the acceptable threshold of 0 to 500 NTU treated by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for human consumption. “We are in crisis,” Buah declared, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

While acknowledging the economic importance of small-scale mining, which employs millions and contributes significantly to Ghana’s economy, Buah stressed that illegal and unregulated activities are the root of the problem. “Small-scale mining, when done responsibly and within the framework of the law, is not the enemy. The problem lies in the illegal and unregulated activities that have taken hold, driven by greed and a disregard for our laws and environment,” he said.

To address the crisis, the government has outlined a multi-faceted approach, including strengthening enforcement efforts, deepening stakeholder engagement, and reviewing the mining license regime. Buah announced plans to streamline the permitting process to ensure only legally compliant and environmentally responsible operators are granted licenses. Additionally, the government is proposing the establishment of local permitting and policing units, expanding District Security Council (DISEC) membership to include agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Forestry Commission, Water Resources Commission, and Minerals Commission, alongside traditional authorities.

A comprehensive review of the Community Mining Policy is also underway to enhance transparency and ensure community ownership. Buah emphasized the need for collective action, stating, “This is not a challenge that can be solved by the government alone. It requires a partnership between the government, Parliament, traditional leaders, local communities, and all stakeholders.”

The conference aimed to sensitize Members of Parliament (MPs) on the devastating effects of illegal mining and equip them with the tools to lead advocacy efforts in their constituencies. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga expressed Parliament’s readiness to support the Ministry’s initiatives, acknowledging the critical role of MPs in addressing the issue.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang also addressed the conference, underscoring the severe environmental and socio-economic consequences of illegal mining. “Our forests are being degraded; our water bodies are heavily polluted, rendering our lands barren. This is not only threatening our ecosystem but has also jeopardized the livelihoods of many communities that depend on these natural resources,” she said.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang called for a multi-stakeholder approach to restore responsible mining practices, emphasizing the need for effective regulation and sustainable development. “We must work together to ensure that small-scale mining is not synonymous with destruction but rather an avenue for economic empowerment, job creation, and sustainable development,” she stated.

As Ghana grapples with the dual challenges of environmental preservation and economic growth, the government’s renewed focus on combating illegal mining signals a critical step toward safeguarding the nation’s natural resources for future generations. However, the success of these efforts will depend on sustained collaboration, enforcement, and community engagement.