Ghana Loses US$10.6 Billion in Remittances to Fintech Loopholes, Report Reveals

A startling analysis by banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene has exposed how Ghana lost an estimated $10.6 billion in remittance inflows over five years, a crisis linked to foreign exchange (forex) mismanagement by financial technology (fintech) firms.

The findings, detailed in a policy brief covering 2019 to 2023, highlight systemic gaps in Ghana’s regulatory framework that allowed licensed fintech companies to divert critical forex earnings away from the national banking system, exacerbating the cedi’s depreciation and straining economic stability.

According to the report, the World Bank recorded $22.23 billion in remittances to Ghana during the five-year period. However, Bank of Ghana data reflected just $9.78 billion—a glaring $10.6 billion shortfall. Dr. Atuahene attributes this discrepancy to 11 fintech firms operating under the Payment Services and Systems Act of 2019. Instead of channeling dollars, euros, or pounds through official banking channels, these companies allegedly retained forex abroad while disbursing local currency to recipients. This practice starved Ghana’s economy of foreign currency inflows, crippling the central bank’s ability to stabilize the cedi or bolster dwindling forex reserves.

“The acute depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi in recent years can be partly traced to the unchecked externalization of forex by these firms,” Dr. Atuahene stated, citing violations of the Foreign Exchange Act (2006) and Bank of Ghana guidelines. Unlike nations such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where over 90% of remittances flow through formal banking systems, Ghana’s lax enforcement mechanisms have enabled what experts describe as a “forex hemorrhage.” The loss has compounded macroeconomic challenges, including depleted reserves, balance-of-payment deficits, and constraints in repaying government debt.

The fallout is stark: with Ghana locked out of international capital markets since 2022, remittances represent a lifeline for forex liquidity. Yet the diversion of funds has left the cedi vulnerable to speculative pressures, fueling inflation and eroding public trust in the currency. Dr. Atuahene’s report underscores the urgency of reforms, urging regulators to mandate full disclosure of fintech transactions, enforce stricter forex compliance, and hold partner banks accountable for $8 billion in unverified cedi transactions tied to remittances in 2022–2023.

The Bank of Ghana has since initiated an audit of remittance flows for late 2024, signaling a potential crackdown on illicit financial practices. However, analysts warn that without transparent oversight and punitive measures, the cycle of forex leakage could persist, deepening Ghana’s economic fragility. As the cedi continues its slide, the report serves as a dire reminder of how regulatory gaps—and the unchecked rise of fintech—can undermine even the most vital revenue streams for developing economies.