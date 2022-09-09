Ghana lost another comedian, Baba Spirit

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicated that the award-winning actor passed on at the Kotuku Medical Centre in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.

The comedian has, over the past few years, been battling an illness, which kept him on the sidelines of comedy for a while.

His death comes as a shock to many Ghanaians, who have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family on social media.

Baba Spirit has been acting for over a decade now and made headlines in Ghana in 2017 when he fought popular boxer, Ayitey Powers.

The actor has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and would be remembered for his efforts.