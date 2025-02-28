Ghana Lures Asian Textile Giant Yintak Intex with Free Zone Perks

In a strategic push to bolster its textile and apparel sector, Ghana’s Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has rolled out the red carpet for Yintak Intex, a prominent Asian intimate apparel manufacturer, during a high-stakes meeting facilitated by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).

The engagement, aimed at enticing the firm to establish operations under Ghana’s Free Zones Scheme, underscores the nation’s aggressive campaign to position itself as a regional manufacturing hub.

Dr. Mary Awusi, CEO of GFZA, underscored Ghana’s appeal during talks with Yintak Intex executives, citing the country’s strategic geographic position, political stability, and youthful, educated workforce as key draws. She highlighted lucrative incentives under the Free Zones Scheme, including tax breaks, full dividend repatriation, and access to critical trade frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), and the EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). These agreements grant Ghana-made products duty-free entry into vast markets, a perk Dr. Awusi called a “game-changer” for cost-effective production.

“Ghana isn’t just a gateway to West Africa—it’s a launchpad to the world,” Dr. Awusi asserted, noting the country’s membership in the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), which insures investments against political risks. Her remarks come as Ghana seeks to revive a textile industry once famed for vibrant prints like Kente and Adinkra but now grappling with stiff regional competition.

Yintak Intex’s General Manager, Dominic Cheng, acknowledged Ghana’s potential, stating, “The insights shared today reaffirm the strategic advantages of investing here.” The firm’s interest aligns with Ghana’s broader industrialization agenda, which prioritizes sectors capable of generating mass employment and export revenue.

TBI’s Role and Sector Revival

The Tony Blair Institute, a key facilitator of the dialogue, has intensified efforts to attract textile investors to Ghana. TBI’s Textile and Apparel Senior Advisor, Tim Armstrong, emphasized the collaboration’s potential to “unlock transformative investments,” building on recent momentum. Data from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) reveals the sector attracted $31.7 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past decade, spurring 16 new companies—a modest yet promising rebound for an industry plagued by smuggling and outdated infrastructure.

Challenges and Opportunities

While GFZA officials fielded queries on AGOA compliance and Afienya Free Zone’s readiness, analysts caution that Ghana must address systemic hurdles to fully capitalize on such deals. “Land acquisition delays, erratic utilities, and port inefficiencies remain sticking points,” noted Kofi Ansah, a Accra-based trade economist. “Sealing this deal would signal progress, but execution is key.”

The courtship of Yintak Intex reflects Ghana’s dual strategy: leveraging trade pacts to attract manufacturers while reviving domestic textile prowess. Success could spur job creation, particularly for women, who dominate the apparel workforce, and strengthen ties with global fashion supply chains.

As global firms diversify production beyond Asia, Ghana’s mix of incentives, market access, and stability offers a compelling pitch. Yet, the real test lies in converting investor interest into concrete factories—and ensuring the seams of policy promise hold firm under pressure.